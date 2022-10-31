Duncanville Basketball Coaches, Teams Penalized by UIL

30 shares Facebook

At a hearing this morning, the UIL State Executive Committee voted to suspend Coach David Peavy for one year for playing a student that the Committee determined was an ineligible player. In addition to Coach Peavy’s suspension, the Committee determined that the Duncanville Boys Basketball program forfeit all games in which the student, Anthony Black, played and therefore forfeits the 2022 Conference 6A Boys Basketball State Championship.

The player’s eligibility was the subject of court action. At all times that the student played for Duncanville, the player did so under a valid court order. Although this matter is still pending, the district disagrees that it violated any UIL rules by playing a student whose eligibility was the subject of a valid court order.

Girls Basketball Program

The UIL State Executive Committee also voted at the same meeting to publicly reprimand and suspend Duncanville High School Head Girls Basketball Coach LeJeanna Howard for a period of one year. In addition to the lengthy suspension for Coach Howard, the Committee placed the Duncanville Girls Basketball program on probation for a three-year period and suspended them from participation in this year’s post-season play.

Prior to today’s hearing, Duncanville ISD had already internally acted to impose a substantial and appropriate disciplinary suspension for Coach Howard. Duncanville ISD believes their internal disciplinary measure was both substantial and appropriate. However, they respect the Committee’s decision that a longer suspension was appropriate.

Superintendent Dr. Smith Reacts

“These are significant and unprecedented consequences for both programs, and students will suffer the most from today’s decisions,” said Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. Smith. News reports from local TV stations WFAA and NBC noted that all the games won by Duncanville HS Boys Basketball team in the 2021-22 season—including post season games–were forfeited because of an ineligible player. Anthony Black, ranked as the #3 basketball player in Texas, moved from Coppell to Duncanville two years ago. Black played his senior year for the Panthers, although the UIL declared him ineligible In October 2021. This ruling had been under appeal to the UIL for the past year by the district.

Anthony Black Now a Razorback

The UIL ruled that Black, who is currently a standout player for the Arkansas Razorbacks, had switched schools his senior year for athletic purposes. They said he had been influenced by Coach Peavy who has been dating his mother, Jennifer, for three years. Both of Anthony Black’s parents spoke at today’s hearing, giving conflicting testimony about the reasons for the move. His father claimed the move was “well documented” as being for athletic purposes, while his mother testified the move was necessitated by Black’s father’s domestic abuse.

In addition, Duncanville HS Boys Basketball team was stripped of their title as the 6A state champions (which they also won the previous year). That title automatically went to McKinney HS, the team they had defeated in the state championship game. Boys Basketball Coach David Peavy was handed a one-year suspension, while the basketball program received three years of probation and a public reprimand.

Duncanville Team Penalties

Earlier this morning, the UIL banned Duncanville Pantherettes girls basketball from the playoffs for one season, suspending Coach LeJeanna Howard for the rest of the school year after an alleged recruiting violation. No postseason ban was issued for the Duncanville boys.

While the Pantherettes are suspended from UIL playoff games, they will still participate in tournaments, including the Sandra Meadows Girls Basketball Tournament at Duncanville High School in December.