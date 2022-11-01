North Texas Nonprofit Requests Community Donations to Brighten Holidays For Abused Children

Facebook

DALLAS CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTER KICKS OFF HOLIDAY OF HOPE CAMPAIGN

DALLAS – November 1, 2022 – Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC), the only agency of its kind fighting child abuse in Dallas County and serving more than 8,000 people each year who have experienced the devastating ramifications of criminal child abuse, kicks off its annual “Holiday of Hope” giving program. This particular program embodies its name, restoring hope and joy during the holiday season.

For children living in the aftermath of criminal child abuse, the holidays can be a highly difficult time. Each year, DCAC brightens the spirits of thousands of clients by providing them with gifts and toys through the annual Holiday of Hope program, and this year 2,000 children will be impacted.

DCAC will provide each child with a reading book, a necessity item (this year’s selection is a fuzzy blanket), 3-4 age-appropriate toys or gifts and a board game for each family. Specific requests can be found on the Holiday of Hope page, including links to online wish lists such as Amazon. The organization will serve children 0-17, with a focus on providing gifts to teenagers – an often overlooked population for toy drives. DCAC encourages donors and volunteers to start shopping earlier than usual this year, as popular items often sell out fast. New, unwrapped toys and gifts are due to DCAC by Friday, December 9.

DCAC offers a variety of other ways for North Texans to get involved in Holiday of Hope this year in addition to donating gifts. For those looking to support the organization and the families served this holiday season, individuals may host a Toy Drive or make a donation. $150 covers the cost of the items DCAC will give to each child, and their non-offending family members. The organization also has opportunities for volunteering this year through Holiday of Hope. Volunteers can help sort gifts, stock shelves, and help shop for the perfect toy for a child and more. Check www.dcac.org/holiday for details.

“This time of year is a gift to the staff of DCAC because we love seeing how our community rallies around our mission and makes the season bright and special for the kids and their families,” said Irish Burch, DCAC’s President & CEO . “Whether it’s selecting items from our wish lists, donating gifts, hosting a toy drive, or volunteering as a family, every effort to make the holidays special for these children makes a measurable and tremendous impact.”

Life-changing work happens daily at Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, where the most severely abused children in our community are provided justice and their hope is restored. 1 in 5 children will be sexually abused, often by someone they know and trust. Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s works diligently to coordinate the investigation of criminal cases of child abuse, and provides healing services to victims and their non-offending family members in Dallas County.

For more information about the life-changing work DCAC and Holiday of Hope, please visit www.dcac.org/holiday.

About DCAC

The mission of Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) is to improve the lives of abused children in Dallas County and to provide national leadership on child abuse issues. The only agency of its kind in Dallas County, DCAC provides a coordinated, multi-disciplinary approach to the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse cases. In their last fiscal year, DCAC read over 28,000 reports of child abuse and provided services to over 8,000 children and their non-offending family members. For more information, visit dcac.org, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.