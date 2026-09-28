Raising Cane’s Celebrates Allstate Red River Rivalry with Ticket Giveaway for Texas vs. Oklahoma Showdown

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Raising Cane’s customers in Dallas-Fort Worth can enter from September 28 through October 8 for a chance to win tickets to one of college football’s biggest rivalry games. Experience one of the biggest games of the year in person. Ahead of the annual Allstate Red River Rivalry matchup between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas’ Fair Park on Saturday, October 10, Raising Cane’s is launching an in-Restaurant ticket giveaway at participating restaurants across Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

From September 28 through October 8, visit participating Raising Cane’s Restaurants and scan an in-Restaurant QR code to enter for a chance to win four tickets to the Allstate Red River Rivalry game, plus four tickets to VIP pre-game hospitality, which includes a pre-game tailgate experience before kickoff. No purchase is necessary to enter. Winners will be notified via phone call the morning of October 8.

Now in its second year, Raising Cane’s Red River Rivalry game ticket giveaway celebrates one of college football’s most iconic traditions while giving customers an opportunity to be part of the action. The annual Texas-Oklahoma matchup is known for its electric atmosphere, passionate fanbases and sold-out crowds, making tickets one of the hottest grabs of the season.

Raising Cane’s Red River Rivalry Tickets

“At Raising Cane’s, we love finding ways to connect with our Customers around the moments that matter most in their Communities. In Texas and Oklahoma, the Allstate Red River Rivalry is one of those moments,” said Raising Cane’s Regional Leader of Restaurants Shawnon Wilkinson. “We’re excited to bring this giveaway back for a second year and give Caniacs the chance to experience the energy of this incredible rivalry firsthand.”

“Red River Rivalry is built on tradition, passion and the unmatched energy of Texas and Oklahoma fans,” said Jay Fields, General Manager for the Allstate Red River Rivalry. “We’re proud to team up with Raising Cane’s to give fans across both states the chance to be part of one of college football’s most iconic game day experiences.”

DFW Locations for Raising Cane’s

Here are a few of the closest participating Raising Cane’s locations in DFW for the Allstate Red River Rivalry Ticket Giveaway. 3765 S. Cooper St., Arlington, Texas 76015; 1322 North Collins Street, Arlington, Texas 76011; 1720 North Highway 157, Mansfield, Texas 76063; 1600 Dallas Hwy, Waxahachie, Texas 75165; 2960 W. Camp Wisdom Rd, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052; 3151 E. Broad St, Mansfield, Texas 76063; and 3158 S Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052. For more information, please visit raisingcanes.com.