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I Bet Your Life at Duncanville Community Theatre

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Jo Ann Holt
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I bet your life at Duncanville
Photo I Bet Your Life Company courtesy Duncanville Community Theatre

We’ve only got three more chances to see the hilarious comedy, I Bet Your Life, at Duncanville Community Theatre. The final performances of I Bet Your Life, written by Fred Carmichael and directed by Heather Winkelman, are at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday night, and Sat. night. To reserve tickets, priced at $16 each, please call 972-780-5707 or email [email protected].

I Bet Your Life Plot Synopsis

I Bet Your Life scene
Photo courtesy Duncanville Community Theatre

Matt’s agent thinks his screenplay plot just doesn’t work, so Matt arranges to have the plot acted out, complete with cons conning the cons. Hilarious situations, clever dialogue, and intriguing romance make this breezy comedy a delight. The action takes place in the living room of a New England house in the mid-1990s.

The cast, directed by Heather Winkelman, features Vanessa Taylor as Stacy Kingsley, Christian Thorpe as Gregory Larson, and Amit Dash as Matthew Stoddard. Wendy Acost is Laura Pudney, with Lorelai Issokson as Gerta, James McKey as Burton Finley, and Dawn McCallum as Lila Langforth. Lorraine Mantei is Henrietta Squires and Tommie Rains plays Ira Watson.

bet Your Life Duncanville
Photo courtesy Duncanville Community Theatre

Duncanville Community Theatre Production Crew

The production crew features Lorraine Mantei as Production Manager, Addisun Abeita as Asst. Production Manager and Lighting Operator, and Samaya Sorey as Sound Operator. Sound Design is by James McKey, with Master Carpenter Joe Skrivanek. The production work team includes Wendy Acosta, Rebecca Hackney, Lorelai Issokson, Lorraine Mantei, Dawn McCallum, James McKey, Tommie Rains, and Heather Winkelman.

Auditions for the upcoming production of A Christmas Story, adapted from the film by Phillip Grecian and directed by Kevin Paris, will be held at the Rita K. Annex, 226 West Daniel Street in Duncanville, Oct. 5-6 at 7 p.m. Performances will be Nov. 19-22 and Dec. 3-5 at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 South Main Street.

Amy Jackson is the Executive Director of Duncanville Community Theatre, with Heather Winkelman-McKey as Associate Director and Joe Skrivanek as Technical Coordinator.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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