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We’ve only got three more chances to see the hilarious comedy, I Bet Your Life, at Duncanville Community Theatre. The final performances of I Bet Your Life, written by Fred Carmichael and directed by Heather Winkelman, are at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday night, and Sat. night. To reserve tickets, priced at $16 each, please call 972-780-5707 or email [email protected].

I Bet Your Life Plot Synopsis

Matt’s agent thinks his screenplay plot just doesn’t work, so Matt arranges to have the plot acted out, complete with cons conning the cons. Hilarious situations, clever dialogue, and intriguing romance make this breezy comedy a delight. The action takes place in the living room of a New England house in the mid-1990s.

The cast, directed by Heather Winkelman, features Vanessa Taylor as Stacy Kingsley, Christian Thorpe as Gregory Larson, and Amit Dash as Matthew Stoddard. Wendy Acost is Laura Pudney, with Lorelai Issokson as Gerta, James McKey as Burton Finley, and Dawn McCallum as Lila Langforth. Lorraine Mantei is Henrietta Squires and Tommie Rains plays Ira Watson.

Duncanville Community Theatre Production Crew

The production crew features Lorraine Mantei as Production Manager, Addisun Abeita as Asst. Production Manager and Lighting Operator, and Samaya Sorey as Sound Operator. Sound Design is by James McKey, with Master Carpenter Joe Skrivanek. The production work team includes Wendy Acosta, Rebecca Hackney, Lorelai Issokson, Lorraine Mantei, Dawn McCallum, James McKey, Tommie Rains, and Heather Winkelman.

Auditions for the upcoming production of A Christmas Story, adapted from the film by Phillip Grecian and directed by Kevin Paris, will be held at the Rita K. Annex, 226 West Daniel Street in Duncanville, Oct. 5-6 at 7 p.m. Performances will be Nov. 19-22 and Dec. 3-5 at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 South Main Street.

Amy Jackson is the Executive Director of Duncanville Community Theatre, with Heather Winkelman-McKey as Associate Director and Joe Skrivanek as Technical Coordinator.