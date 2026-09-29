County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins’ Ninth Annual “You’re Hired Job Fest” Over 3,100 High Paying Jobs Available Immediately

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DALLAS — Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas and the T.D. Jakes Foundation, will host the 9th Annual “You’re Hired” Job Fest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd. Free parking is available on-site.

With more than 80 employers offering more than 3,100 job opportunities, the event will connect Dallas-area job seekers directly with companies hiring across a range of industries, including logistics, transportation, technology, manufacturing, government and healthcare. Participating employers include Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), Parkland Health, FedEx, UPS, TEKsystems and the City of Dallas, among others.

Many of the available positions offer competitive wages, benefits and opportunities for tuition assistance or reimbursement, with some positions paying more than $40 per hour. The event also comes as several industries prepare for increased demand heading into the holiday season.

“This Wednesday, thousands of jobs are available as employers are waiting for you to walk through the doors at Gilley’s,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins. “With average wages exceeding $23 an hour and some positions paying more than $40 an hour, this is about more than finding a job. This job fest is about finding an opportunity to build a better future. Whether you’re looking for your first job, a career change or a job upgrade, come see Clay and let’s get you that good job!”

The event is free and open to job seekers. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their résumé, dress professionally and be prepared to speak directly with employers about current openings and hiring requirements. Career-focused seminars will also be available to help job seekers strengthen their search and professional development.