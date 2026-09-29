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Home News County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins’ Ninth Annual “You’re Hired Job Fest” Over...

County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins’ Ninth Annual “You’re Hired Job Fest” Over 3,100 High Paying Jobs Available Immediately

By
Kristin Barclay
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0

DALLAS — Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas and the T.D. Jakes Foundation, will host the 9th Annual “You’re Hired” Job Fest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd. Free parking is available on-site.

With more than 80 employers offering more than 3,100 job opportunities, the event will connect Dallas-area job seekers directly with companies hiring across a range of industries, including logistics, transportation, technology, manufacturing, government and healthcare. Participating employers include Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), Parkland Health, FedEx, UPS, TEKsystems and the City of Dallas, among others.

Many of the available positions offer competitive wages, benefits and opportunities for tuition assistance or reimbursement, with some positions paying more than $40 per hour. The event also comes as several industries prepare for increased demand heading into the holiday season.

“This Wednesday, thousands of jobs are available as employers are waiting for you to walk through the doors at Gilley’s,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins. “With average wages exceeding $23 an hour and some positions paying more than $40 an hour, this is about more than finding a job. This job fest is about finding an opportunity to build a better future. Whether you’re looking for your first job, a career change or a job upgrade, come see Clay and let’s get you that good job!”

The event is free and open to job seekers. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their résumé, dress professionally and be prepared to speak directly with employers about current openings and hiring requirements. Career-focused seminars will also be available to help job seekers strengthen their search and professional development.

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas is a quasi-governmental non-profit organization dedicated to workforce development in Dallas County, Texas. WFSDallas bridges the gap between employers and job seekers by providing job training, placement services, and essential family support services like childcare assistance. For more information, visit www.wfsdallas.com.

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Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
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