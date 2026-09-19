Tasting Our Way Through Twin Peaks New Lunch Menu

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When you’re a hard-working journalist, some days are just more fun than others. Being assigned to try the new lunch menu at Twin Peaks Lodge in Grand Prairie was definitely one of those fun days. I was able to share the fun—and food—with my husband, who doesn’t usually come along on these “work” tastings.

The Twin Peaks sports lodge and restaurant chain, which started in the North Texas city of Lewisville in 2005, has already expanded to an astonishing 115 locations across the USA and Mexico. A big part of their success (besides the beautiful young women servers) is the quality and quantity of their food. They’re always looking for new ways to improve on the brand’s food offerings and value to customers, besides the guaranteed game-day crowds.

Twin Peaks New Lunch Menu

Twin Peaks new lunch menu is one of several recent updates, and features new options under $10. There’s a six-way Peaks Sampler, and they’ve added more flavorful dishes spiced with chimichurri, Tajin® and more. We started our tasting with three items from the Peaks Sampler ($14.99): Game Day Franks, Fried Ravioli, and Crispy Mini Tacos.

The mini-Franks were loaded with sauerkraut and made a tasty bite, while the mini beef tacos were crunchy and flavorful. The surprise hit of the sampler platter, though, was the fried ravioli that we dipped in Marinara sauce. This cheesy fried ravioli would be right at home on the State Fair midway.

The lunch menu offers six dips for guests to choose from on the Triple Play platter ($9.99); the Black Bean, Chipotle Queso, and Avocado Smash were my favorites.

Press info says the lunch menu was “developed under Concept Chef Christian Stewart, recently named one of 13 winners of Flavor & The Menu’s 2026 Kitchen Collaborative from more than 600 entries nationwide. Stewart worked alongside Twin Peaks’ culinary, beverage, and marketing teams to build on the brand’s scratch-made kitchen.”

“We wanted this menu to feel unmistakably Twin Peaks but give guests flavors and combinations they haven’t necessarily experienced from us before,” said Stewart. “You see that in everything from Tajín and chimichurri to chipotle honey mustard and smoked Sriracha pimento cheese.”

Good as Cluck Chicken Sandwich Hits the Spot

As we moved on to try more items from Twin Peaks’ new lunch menu, I ordered the Good as Cluck™ Chicken Sandwich (with fries, starting at $9.99). The sandwich features a full-size breaded and fried crisp chicken breast, (way larger than the bun), topped with chipotle mayo, avocado smash, and Pepper Jack cheese on a toasted bun. Given a choice of fries, I ordered sweet potato fries and am glad I did, they were some of the best I’ve ever had. The chicken sandwich with its special cheese and sauces was also very juicy and tender with just the right amount of spice.

Our lovely servers, Stephanie and Norma, convinced me to try two more items on the menu. The 4 Cheese Ravioli Skillet ($8.99) was another surprise find, a dish I wouldn’t have ordered without being urged to “try it, you’ll like it.” The cheese ravioli is tossed with marinara and made-from-scratch white sauces, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan. Slices of crispy garlic butter bread were perfect for dipping in the cheesy goodness sizzling in the skillet.

Street Corn Quesadillas

The Street Corn Quesadillas ($9.99) was another item I had doubts about, after finding the Elote Quesadillas I tried at another restaurant a little too sweet. But the ladies assured me their recipe was really good, so we split an order of Street Corn Quesadillas and enjoyed every succulent bite. Their quesadillas featured only a trace of corn with loads of smoked chicken with mozzarella, and pico de gallo griddled in a flour tortilla, finished with lime crema and Tajín, and served with black bean dip and avocado smash.

My Whataburger-loving spouse ordered his usual favorite, a Cheeseburger and fries; after trying it he admitted it might even replace his longtime favorite burger. Twin Peaks smashes their burger patties, searing them for a caramelized crust and also adding carmelized onions. Fancier (and probably pricier) burgers on the menu include a brisket-topped Smokestack, a Billionaire’s Bacon Burger, and Avocado Smash Burger.

His house salad ($4.49) was surprisingly large for a side salad. All of the lunch menu items we tried came in larger than expected sizes for an under $10 price.

Twin Peaks Printed Menus Return

Twin Peaks has also brought printed menus back to their lodges nationwide, after listening to guest feedback—something they take to heart at all 115 locations. To find your nearest lodge and explore the new menu items, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com. We’re happy to say we’ve found ours in Grand Prairie’s Epic Center, and it’s only 15 minutes away!

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks operates more than 115 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Known as the ultimate sports lodge, Twin Peaks delivers a one-of-a-kind experience with made-from-scratch food, the coldest 29° beer in the game, and wall-to-wall TVs showcasing every major sporting event. From the moment guests walk in, they’re welcomed by friendly Twin Peaks Girls and a lively atmosphere built for sports fans. The menu features scratch-made favorites including smashed, seared-to-order burgers, in-house smoked brisket, and signature wings, alongside a full cocktail and beverage program. For more information, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.