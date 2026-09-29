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Dallas County Elections Completes Review of Voter Registration Records Submitted Through Texas DPS

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Kristin Barclay
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Dallas, Texas – The Dallas County Elections Department has completed reviewing and processing all backlogged voter registration records submitted through the Texas Department of Public Safety that were delayed in reaching counties.

The Texas Secretary of State began delivering these records to Dallas County on September 23. Dallas County Elections received approximately 68,401 records, and staff immediately began reviewing and processing those records, working through the weekend. The department also worked closely with its records management vendor, Next Election Systems (NES), to assist in expediting the review process. As of September 27, all eligible applications have been processed.

“Every one of these records represented a Dallas County resident who took the step to register or update their information, and our team made sure that each record was reviewed carefully” said Paul Adams, Dallas County Elections Administrator. “We want voters to feel confident going into this November election, so we are encouraging all voters to take a minute to check their registration.”

Voter registration certificates for newly registered voters whose applications were included in these records will be mailed out this Monday, September 28.

How to check your registration
Voters can confirm their registration status at DallasCountyVotes.org or by calling the Dallas County Elections Department at 469-627-VOTE (8683)

Upcoming dates for the November 3 General & Joint Election
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 5. Mailed applications must be received or postmarked by October 5. Early voting begins Monday, October 19 and runs through Friday, October 30. Election Day is November 3

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Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
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