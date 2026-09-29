Dallas County Elections Completes Review of Voter Registration Records Submitted Through Texas DPS

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Dallas, Texas – The Dallas County Elections Department has completed reviewing and processing all backlogged voter registration records submitted through the Texas Department of Public Safety that were delayed in reaching counties.

The Texas Secretary of State began delivering these records to Dallas County on September 23. Dallas County Elections received approximately 68,401 records, and staff immediately began reviewing and processing those records, working through the weekend. The department also worked closely with its records management vendor, Next Election Systems (NES), to assist in expediting the review process. As of September 27, all eligible applications have been processed.

“Every one of these records represented a Dallas County resident who took the step to register or update their information, and our team made sure that each record was reviewed carefully” said Paul Adams, Dallas County Elections Administrator. “We want voters to feel confident going into this November election, so we are encouraging all voters to take a minute to check their registration.”

Voter registration certificates for newly registered voters whose applications were included in these records will be mailed out this Monday, September 28.

How to check your registration

Voters can confirm their registration status at DallasCountyVotes.org or by calling the Dallas County Elections Department at 469-627-VOTE (8683)

Upcoming dates for the November 3 General & Joint Election

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 5. Mailed applications must be received or postmarked by October 5. Early voting begins Monday, October 19 and runs through Friday, October 30. Election Day is November 3