Scarborough’s Hollow Returns to Waxahachie

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Scarborough’s Hollow Festival is back in Waxahachie, bigger than ever with new attractions, magic and mischief. Recognized as Favorite Faery/Fantasy Festival at the 21st Annual Renaissance Festival Awards, Scarborough’s Hollow returns this fall with its biggest and most immersive season yet. The expanded fall fantasy festival transforms Scarborough Faire’s 16th century village into an enchanted world of fantasy, folklore and unforgettable autumn adventure.

Scarborough’s Hollow Festival Waxahachie

The festival opens Sat., Sept. 26 and runs through Oct. 31, with Sunday, Nov. 1 added for a special Día de los Muertos celebration. Festival hours are 1 to 9 p.m. at Scarborough Faire, 2511 FM 66 in Waxahachie. Tickets start at $29.70 for adults and $16.50 for children ages 5 to 12, plus tax; available now at ScarboroughsHollow.com.

The expanded festival offers more live entertainment, artisan shopping, seasonal food and beverages, themed environments, immersive attractions and interactive experiences than ever before. From lively village streets to enchanted gathering places, each area has been thoughtfully designed to reveal new experiences throughout the day and into the evening.

“Scarborough’s Hollow isn’t just another seasonal attraction,” said Veronica Castelo, general manager of Southwest Festivals, producer of Scarborough Renaissance Festival and Scarborough’s Hollow. “It’s an immersive fantasy world where guests become part of the story. Every visit leads to a new discovery, every character has a tale to tell, and every visit offers something different to explore. We wanted to create an experience where people can escape reality for a day and step into a magical world they’ll want to visit again and again.”

This season introduces a new chapter in the Hollow’s original storyline. The Three Sisters, Morwyn, Faylen and Slyra, have long protected the balance of their magical realm. Now, a powerful new force has emerged. Lucian seeks to claim the Hollow for himself, spreading his influence throughout the village and challenging the Sisters like never before. Guests will experience this unfolding adventure through live performances, roaming characters, interactive encounters and immersive storytelling woven throughout the festival grounds.

Artisans, Musicians, Food & Stage Shows

Throughout the village, guests can browse handcrafted goods from talented artisans, enjoy seasonal food and beverages, relax in lively pubs, experience live music, comedy and stage performances, and encounter whimsical creatures and colorful characters around nearly every corner. Visitors are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the Hollow by wearing family-friendly autumn, fantasy, Renaissance or period-inspired attire. Guests looking to complete their look can also shop for clothing, accessories and handcrafted wares from the village’s artisan merchants.

Scarborough’s Hollow will feature special themed weekends that provide guests with even more reasons to return. From celebrating accessibility and honoring talented artisans to festive Halloween activities and a colorful Día de los Muertos celebration, each event offers unique experiences while preserving the immersive fantasy atmosphere of the Hollow.

Scarborough’s Hollow will celebrate Deaf Awareness Day Oct. 3 in partnership with Hired Hands, Inc., reinforcing the festival’s commitment to creating an inclusive experience for all guests. American Sign Language interpretation will be available during select performances throughout the day, making the Hollow’s entertainment, storytelling and magical experiences more accessible to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

Artisan Appreciation Weekend on Oct. 17 will spotlight the talented artisans whose handcrafted creations help bring the village to life during Artisan Appreciation Weekend. Guests can meet the makers while exploring unique jewelry, leatherwork, pottery, artwork, home décor, fantasy-inspired gifts and more throughout the Artisan Village.

Scarborough’s Hollow Halloween

Halloween combines beloved fall traditions with immersive fantasy adventures Oct. 31. The first 500 children through the gates will receive a complimentary trick-or-treat bag before collecting treats throughout the village from participating artisan merchants. Families are encouraged to arrive in costume for the Costume Contest, enjoy pumpkin coloring in Kids’ Hollow and experience the festival’s live entertainment, artisan marketplace, seasonal food and beverages, Blackthorn Castle Haunted House, Rottingwood Cemetery Scavenger Hunt and festive fall photo opportunities.

Día de los Muertos Celebration–Sunday, Nov. 1 honors one of Mexico’s most cherished traditions. Guests will enjoy live mariachi performances, special cultural programming, colorful face painting and a beautifully crafted community ofrenda honoring the memories of loved ones. Children can decorate Día de los Muertos sugar skull coloring pages in Kids’ Hollow, while guests of all ages are invited to participate in the Family Costume Contest before experiencing one final day of live entertainment, artisan shopping, immersive attractions and seasonal food and beverages.

Guests can further enhance their visit with optional attractions and premium experiences available throughout the festival. Brave souls can enter the ancient Blackthorn Haunted Castle, where Lucian’s dark influence has transformed its halls into a foreboding realm filled with eerie encounters. Families and adventure seekers can explore Trickster’s 3D Fun House, a whimsical walk-through attraction featuring colorful illusions, playful surprises and mind-bending twists inspired by Slyra’s mischievous magic. Guests can also uncover hidden clues and forgotten secrets inside the Secrets of Rottingwood Cemetery, an interactive scavenger adventure that becomes even more mysterious after sunset.

Adult Only Beer & Wine Tastings

Adults 21 and older can elevate their visit with guided Harvest Wine Tastings hosted by Certified Sommelier Flynn Markley or Brews of the Hollow Beer Tastings led by Certified Cicerone® Seamus Norwood. Admission starts at $29.70 for adults and $16.50 for children ages 5 to 12 plus taxes, with season passes, bundled admission packages and premium experiences also available. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. General parking is included with most adult admission tickets. Reserved premium parking, tastings and select attractions are available for an additional charge.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is sponsored by Dr Pepper and Tom Thumb & Albertsons. For schedules, tickets and additional information, visit www.ScarboroughsHollow.com Southwest Festivals produces immersive events celebrating history, creativity and community, including the nationally recognized Scarborough Renaissance Festival, Scarborough’s Hollow Fall Fantasy Festival and the Texas Mead & Music Festival. Hosted at Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie, Southwest Festivals’ events feature live entertainment, artisan marketplaces, interactive experiences, themed attractions, and exceptional food and beverage experiences.