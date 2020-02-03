Double Shooting In Lancaster Under Investigation

More Questions Than Answers In Lancaster Double Shooting

LANCASTER, TX – A double shooting in Lancaster late last month leaves more questions than answers.

The Lancaster Police Department was called to the Rosemont Apartments in the 1600 block of N. Houston Road January 24 at around 5:11 p.m.

When the officers arrived at the apartment complex both an 18-year-old adult male, and a 13-year-old juvenile male had suffered gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say it was a possible robbery gone wrong.

Both males were taken to separate local hospitals for treatment. Both males survived their injuries.

A short media release sent out by the City of Lancaster indicates all parties have been identified and questioned. There are no at-large suspects at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department.

2019 Lancaster Crime Report

The Lancaster Police Department annual report for 2019 states there were 63 aggravated assaults in Lancaster last year.

Other crimes in Lancaster in 2019 include two arsons, 23 sexual assaults, 54 robberies, 171 motor vehicle thefts, 155 burglaries of building or habitation and 543 theft all other incidents.

There were no murders in Lancaster in 2019.

The most recent reported dead body found in early January in Lancaster is not on the report from 2019. At the moment, it has not been confirmed if the deceased died in Lancaster or the body was brought to the city afterwards.

There was also a two-year-old Lancaster boy found unconscious in the family car late last year, that cause of death was unknown at the time. And, while the cause of death had not been determined, Texas has one of the highest rates of deaths from children in hot cars in the country.

According to the same 2019 annual report, the Lancaster Police Department had 86,206 calls for service last year. Within that number were 2,069 arrests and 78 were DWI arrests.

