Cedar Hill Collegiate Academy Plans Move To Larger Campus

Cedar Hill ISD Focuses On Cedar Hill Collegiate Academy Growth

Cedar Hill, TX- Two Cedar Hill ISD campuses will be restructured in the 2020-21 school year to maximize space, grow the nationally-recognized Collegiate pathway, and add a professional development center.

CHISD’s current Ninth Grade Center will become the new home to Cedar Hill Collegiate Academy and High School. Applications for this program are consistently high, and a larger campus will allow the district to increase enrollment in the future.

Eighth-graders currently attending Bessie Coleman and W.S. Permenter Middle Schools will go to Cedar Hill High School next year instead of the Ninth Grade Center.

“Our Ninth Grade Center is the perfect space to expand the Collegiate program,” said Superintendent Dr. Gerald B. Hudson. “It is the district’s responsibility to make the most of what we already have while building upon current successes.”

What is currently Cedar Hill Collegiate Academy and High School will become the Professional Development Center in August 2020. The district’s academic staff, and STRIVE Academy will be housed in the center. A director of professional development will also be added.

“Cedar Hill ISD is home to exceptional staff and students,” said Hudson. “The new Professional Development Center gives our educators a much needed space to hone their craft and grow personally.”

Learn More On February 6 & 10

You can learn more about upcoming changes at the community meetings, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Cedar Hill High School, located at 1 Longhorn Blvd. or on Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ninth Grade Center, cafeteria located at 1515 West Beltline Road in Cedar Hill.

In fall 2019, administrators received input from staff, families, and the Cedar Hill community on the direction of CHISD through Discussions with Dr. Hudson community forums. Feedback showed stakeholders supported continuing and expanding the Collegiate program as well developing a means for educator support.

Learn more about upcoming meetings, development timeline, and FAQs at chisd.net/madeformore.

Save

Comments

comments