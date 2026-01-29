Disney’s Frozen the Musical at Family Music Theatre in Dallas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Photo by Angela Germany Photography + Sydney Cornelius.Family Music Theatre is proud to present Disney’s Frozen the Musical February 27 – March 14. Set in the enchanting kingdom of Arendelle, the story follows sisters Anna and Elsa as they navigate fear, love, and the power of embracing who you are. Featuring unforgettable songs such as Let It Go, Love is an Open Door, and Do You Want to Build a Snowman?, this enchanting family-friendly production is filled with wonder, heart, and hope.

Join Family Music Theatre for one of Disney’s most magical musicals. Set in the enchanting kingdom of Arendelle, the story follows sisters Anna and Elsa as they navigate fear, love, and the power of embracing who you are. Featuring unforgettable songs such as Let It Go, Love is an Open Door, and Do You Want to Build a Snowman?, this enchanting family-friendly production is filled with wonder, heart, and hope.

Disney’s Frozen Musical Cast in Dallas

The cast of Frozen includes Paige Schick as Anna, Franny Sadler as Elsa, Raphael Dunne as Hans, Daniel Walker as Kristoff, Julie Burnham as Sven, Deshawn Thomas as Olaf, Jacob Zufelt as Oaken, Samuel Germany as Weselton, Ismael Ortega as Pabbie, Riley Kemp as Bulda, Dan Collum as King Agnar, Audra Tibboel as Queen Iduna, Autumn Weaver as Young Anna, Moriah Balthrop as Young Elsa, Jaida Pruitt as Handmaiden, and Jeremy Hamilton as Bishop.

The creative team includes Director Dr. Sam Germany, Assistant Director Elizabeth McWhorter, Music Director Dr. Sam Germany, Assistant Music Director Ethan Thatcher, Choreographers Dauri Poole and Tianta Harrison, Stage Manager Cody Slusher, Lead Costumer Wiloni Rollins Darrington, Lighting Designer Paul Sollenberger, Set Designer Angela Germany, and Set Construction Coordinator Ethan Gebauer.

This production, directed by Dr. Sam Germany, has a two hour run time and is rated G. The three-week run includes performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 1:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for kids and seniors and $20 for adults. Disney’s Frozen the Musical, presented by Family Music Theatre Feb. 27-March 14 at New Vida Center (3727 W Kiest Blvd. in Dallas. For tickets or information, please call the Box Office: (469) 278-2655.

For more than 30 years, Family Music Theatre has entertained North Texas with family-friendly programming and incredible vocal talent. The community theatre is dedicated to producing top-quality musical theatre entertainment that is guaranteed safe for the whole family. For more information about Family Music Theatre, visit //familymusictheatre.com/.