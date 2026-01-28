Journey North Exhibit Opens at Latina Cultural Center Jan. 30

Facebook

Journey North: Hope, Labor and Culture, an exhibit by artist Jorge Dominguez Cruz, opens Jan. 30 at the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas. The exhibit invites us to step into a world where every brushstroke tells a story of courage, every sculpture embodies a dream deferred, and every installation whispers the names of those who dared to hope for something better.

The exhibit is transforming the Latino Cultural Center into a living tapestry of human experience—where individual journeys intersect to create our collective American story. The exhibit, by Artist Jorge Dominguez Cruz, runs through Feb. 27. More than an art exhibition, “Journey North” is an emotional odyssey that invites visitors to walk alongside those who have traveled impossible distances, not just in miles, but in hope.

Through painting, photography, sculpture, film, mixed media, textiles, installation, and performance art, each piece becomes a window into someone’s world—their fears transformed into courage, their sacrifices molded into strength, their dreams painted in colors that span continents.

Experience how hope becomes the invisible compass guiding millions northward, depicted through compelling installations and poignant personal narratives that reveal hope as both vulnerability and power. Discover how work becomes an act of love—love for family left behind, love for children yet to be born, love for a future that exists only in faith.

“Journey North” creates spaces for intergenerational dialogue, where grandparents share their own migration stories, parents recognize their struggles in the art, and children discover the courage that runs through their DNA.

Curator Jorge Baldor, founder of the Latino Arts Project, has crafted an experience that transforms the Latino Cultural Center into a sanctuary of stories.

“At its heart, ‘Journey North’ invites us to recognize the shared humanity behind migration,” said Baldor. “By presenting many voices and art forms together, the exhibition creates space for empathy, education and connection.”

The exhibition opens Jan. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center (2600 Live Oak Street in Dallas). The event is FREE and open to the public. For more info, please visit //www.latinoartsproject.com/blogs/exhibitions/the-journey-north-hope-labor-and-culture.