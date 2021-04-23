DeSoto Police Seek Person of Interest Fatal Shooting on Westlake Drive

Share via: 0 Shares 0





DeSoto Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Of Young Black Male

DESOTO, TEXAS—DeSoto Police Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the 1100 block of Westlake Drive in DeSoto shortly after 5 PM today (April 22, 2021)

DeSoto Police and Fire Rescue Department paramedics arrived on the scene a few minutes after the shooting was reported to find the victim, a young adult Black male (age 19), dead in the driver’s seat of a 2013 black Honda Accord. Paramedics confirmed his death on-site.

Witnesses at the scene informed officers that a passenger in the vehicle exited moments after the shooting and fled the scene on foot. The passenger was described as a young Black male wearing a gray hoodie and jeans. He was also said to have short dreadlocks.

Detectives are working to identify this person of interest so that they can bring him in for questioning.

Active Investigation

The name of the victim of this homicide is not currently being released until next of kin can be notified. DeSoto police are asking for assistance from the public about this case. Anyone with information can call our dispatch center by calling 911 or by calling 972-223-6111, contact Crime Stoppers, or contact DeSoto police anonymously via “Tip411” from our website at http://DeSotoTexas.gov/Police.

This is an active investigation and information will be released as it becomes available.

