DESOTO MOURNS LOSS OF PUBLIC LIBRARY DIRECTOR TRACEY J. HUNTER HAYES

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Recent Arrival Had Significant Impact on Library’s Culture & Inclusion

It is with deep sadness that the City of DeSoto announces the death of Library Director Dr. Tracey J. Hunter Hayes of the DeSoto Public Library. He passed away on January 19, 2022, and his Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Online viewing information will follow at the end of this news release.

Hunter Hayes was selected in the Spring of 2021 to run DeSoto’s library system following a national search process that reviewed dozens of highly qualified candidates. Dr. Hunter Hayes’ diverse professional experiences and customer-focused approach stood out from other candidates as he was selected to lead the DeSoto Public Library.

“We are all heartbroken about the loss of one of DeSoto’s newest and most distinguished family members who was only with us for a short period of time, but who will leave a positive, lasting impact on our City,” said DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor. “Hunter had a special way of making others in his presence feel important and appreciated.”

“The DeSoto family is devastated at the unexpected news of Hunter’s passing, and we want to offer our deepest condolences to his wife Kathleen and family who have become part of DeSoto’s family,” observed DeSoto City Manager Brandon Wright. “Hunter did a fantastic job running our Library system and making it a welcoming place for people of all cultures and backgrounds. He never hesitated to step up and take on a challenge.”

Tracey J. Hunter Hayes spent more than three decades of his life serving in the library industry starting as a children’s librarian and working his way up to leadership positions in public, special, and academic library institutions.

Dr. Hayes held a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, a Master of Library Sciences degree from the University of Pittsburgh, a Master of Divinity degree from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University, and a Doctor of Ministry from Payne Theological Seminary in Wilberforce, Ohio. Hayes was also an ordained American Baptist minister and was consecrated as a Bishop by the Philadelphia Council of Clergy.

The Memorial for Dr. Tracey J. Hunter Hayes will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, and will be viewable via the Facebook Page for the Pastors & Ministers Conference Philadelphia & Vicinity at https://www.facebook.com/Baptist-Pastors-Ministers-Conference-Philadelphia-Vicinity-114656083560144/ Viewing will start at 10:00 AM East Coast Time (9:00 AM Central Time) and the Memorial will begin promptly at Noon East Coast Time (11:00 AM Central Time).

Rita Cook did a recent feature on Dr. Hayes,

DeSoto’s ‘Renaissance Man’, Managing Dir. of Library Services’ Brings Experience To DeSoto