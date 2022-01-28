Governor Abbott Proclaims January 28th As Sexual Assault Survivors Day In Texas

Facebook

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation in recognition of Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas. House Bill 2298, authored by Representative Tan Parker during the 86th Legislative Session, established January 28th as Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas. This day is a time for Texans to come together to build awareness around the issue of sexual assault and to recognize the courage of survivors throughout the Lone Star State.

Texans are encouraged to honor survivors today as the State of Texas continues its mission to encourage healing and empowerment for survivors of sexual violence. Texans can also use the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultSurvivorsDay to share their support on social media.

The Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force (SASTF) was established in 2019 to ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across Texas. The SASTF brings together various professionals and survivors who are singularly focused on delivering critical system improvements on behalf of Texas’ sexual assault survivors.

“Our state is extremely grateful for the dedicated work of courageous survivors who boldly share their stories and lend their voices to this cause, as well as for the many advocates, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and organizations like the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, who continue to fight for the safety of all Texans,” reads the Governor’s proclamation. “I encourage all Texans to join me in renewing our commitment to ending sexual assault and empowering survivors. Texans are not overcome when faced with adversity, and by working together, we can protect the vulnerable, bring offenders to justice, and ensure a brighter future for all who call the Lone Star state home.”

“Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas (CACTX) is proud to join the many dedicated professionals involved in the critical work of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force to ensure that ALL survivors of sexual assault, children and adults, are not just heard and recognized, but also prioritized on their path to survivorship,” said Justin Wood, General Counsel and Vice President of External Relations for the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas (SASTF Steering Committee member).

“As we reflect on the past year, we are encouraged by the legislative strides we’ve made to better serve and support survivors across Texas. The progress is largely due to Texas’ commitment to bringing sexual assault survivors to the table, where their experiences and contributions are an essential part of the policy-making process. We honor survivors today and every day,” said Rose Luna, CEO of TAASA (SASTF Steering Committee member).

View the proclamation.