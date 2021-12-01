DeSoto, Lancaster Mayors take Key North Central Texas Housing Finance Corporation Seats

Facebook

Making A Positive Impact On The North Central Texas Housing Finance Corporation

DESOTO – DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston have been named to key positions on the board of the North Central Texas Housing Finance Corporation.

Mayor Proctor has taken on the role of President and said of her appointment, “While I am new to this organization in terms of holding a director position, I’ve been able to see the positive impact that they have had on our community the entire time I’ve been in public office. And this is one of the reasons why I am so honored to serve in a leadership role on their board.”

Proctor went on to say that being chosen as the new President of the North Central Texas Housing Finance Corporation means a lot. And, not just because it will allow her to help make a significant difference in the lives of the many North Texas residents who will benefit from affordable home ownership, but because it will also allow her to work closely with Hairston as the Vice President.

‘Housing Is A Very Serious Issue’

Mayor Hairston, who has been a member of the corporation for two years said of his VP appointment. “It is such an honor to have been selected to serve as vice president of the North Central Texas Housing Finance Corporation. Housing is a very serious issue, and it is important that those who may find themselves in difficult situations, have several options for assistance, and to enjoy the best quality of life that affords them. By serving on this corporation, together, we can help ensure we explore and provide every resource we have available to help those who are in need.”

The North Central Texas Housing Finance Corporation (NCTHFC) was incorporated in 1981 as a nonprofit corporation. The organization consists of members in Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro, and Rockwall counties as well as Cedar Hill, Desoto, Duncanville, and Lancaster.

The group was organized and exists under the Texas Housing Finance Corporations Act, Chapter 394, Local Government Code with an emphasis to provide financing for the cost of residential ownership and development within counties and cities that provide safe and affordable housing options for individuals of low and moderate income.

“In our roles as Mayors of two Best Southwest Partnership Cities, Mayor Hairston and I aware of the importance of homeowners to anchoring and strengthening our communities and the challenges that so many face in finding homes that are safe, decent and obtainable to people of low and moderate income,” Proctor concluded. “By combining our knowledge, experience, and abilities to get things done, we are confident that we will be able to leverage new housing opportunities for many deserving families who for no fault of their own have been excluded from this very important process.”