DeSoto, Grand Prairie Mosquito Spraying Planned Tonight & Tomorrow

Dallas County HHS Confirms DeSoto Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus:

Ground Spraying Set for parts of DeSoto Late Night Oct 6th & 7th, Weather Permitting

The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory has confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The samples were collected from mosquito traps from the DeSoto 75115 zip code. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas.

DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in DeSoto on Wednesday, October 6th from 9 pm to 5 am and on Thursday, October 7th from 9 pm to 5 am, weather permitting.

A map is attached and the spray areas are posted: http://www.dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/

Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or during inclement weather.

DEET All day, every day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions. •

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

All Day long: Day, Dusk and Dawn -Limit your time outdoors mosquitos are active anytime day or night.

Dallas County Health and Human Services encourage residents in affected areas to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before they develop into adult, flying mosquitoes. Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides (aka Mosquito Dunks) that are available from the Action Center in City Hall at no charge.

Please note that spraying is handled by Dallas County and NOT the City of DeSoto. If you need additional information or have concerns or complaints you should direct them to Dallas County Health and Human Services – 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 75207 Telephone: 214-819-2000.

Grand Prairie Mosquito Spraying Planned

The City reports two West Nile Virus positive mosquito samples and will ground spray those areas on Wednesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 7 starting at 9 p.m.

Area 1 is bound by Capetown Drive and Turner Boulevard on the north, NW 7th Street on the east, Hill Street on the south, and NW 14th Street on the west.

Area 2 is bound by Forum Drive on the north, San Remo Drive on the east, Sara Jane Parkway on the south, and Great Southwest Parkway on the west.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay indoors, keep pets inside, and cover fish ponds during those times. Spraying will be rescheduled if wind speeds are above 10 mph or in the event of rain.

A map of the spraying areas are available online, https://www.gptx.org/Home/Components/News/News/13237/22?backlist=%2fhome.