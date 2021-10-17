DeSoto Eagles Fly Past Longhorns with a 45-0 Battle of Beltline Victory

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DeSoto Eagle fans as well as the players themselves were in for a treat as fellow DeSoto alum Ellis Hobbs gave a tremendous speech right before Friday evening’s game. Ellis Hobbs graduated from DeSoto in 2001 and went on the play in the NFL for the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. Hobbs is still remembered for his electric 108 yard kickoff return for a touchdown versus the New York Jets in 2007.

Coach Mathis Was Under The Weather

Head Coach Claude Mathis was under the weather with pneumonia. Therefore the Eagles looked to Offensive Coordinator Andy Padron to step-up as the head coach for this game. The Eagles began a little tight. This was the first game of the year that DeSoto was unable to score any points in the first quarter.

The stout Cedar Hill Longhorns played some shell coverage to slow down the passing game of the Eagles. It became apparent the Eagles needed to change up their play with more of a running game. In the second quarter, the Eagles came alive putting 17 points on the scoreboard going into halftime. Running back Chris Henley Jr was the key to the Eagles success with 170 yards and three touchdowns.

As the second half started, the Eagles continued their onslaught punching in two touchdowns on the ground, continuing to expand their lead. Quarterback Matt Allen showcased his passing skills by connecting with his two incredible wideouts, Johntay Cook II and Mike Murphy for touchdowns.

Longhorns were held to 67 yards

The stifling defense of the Eagles held the Longhorns to only 67 yards. The front seven of the Eagles helped the defensive backs to make plays and cover the dynamic wideouts of the Longhorns. Quarterback Cedric Harden Jr and the Longhorns fought until the end.

With DeSoto’s 45-0 win, this time set a record for the largest win in history of the series. It’s the fourth time DeSoto has shut out Cedar Hill all-time. For the past three years Cedar Hill was the victor and that streak has now ended, with DeSoto leading the series 20-16. We’re sure Cedar Hill will be looking to avenge this loss next season.

The Eagles will look to extend their three-game winning streak as they play on the road against Waco Midway this coming Friday. Hopefully Coach Mathis will be fully heathy, as the Eagle faithful are praying for his speedy recovery.