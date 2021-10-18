Readers Choice Police Officer of the Year is Happy To Be in Mansfield

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Mansfield Police Officer Roman Jones Is Community Favorite

Roman Jones has been a police officer for 27 years.

Born and raised in Cleburne Texas, he went to Cleburne High School and played basketball all four years there.

“I started playing basketball in second grade and continued until I graduated. My love of basketball was great.”

He attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville for two years and a year at Hill College where he received his Certificate of Completion in Law Enforcement.

He became a Correctional Officer at Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in 1993 until I became a Deputy Sheriff in 1994.

“I worked three years as a Deputy Sheriff in Johnson County and then transferred to Crowley Police Department,” Officer Jones says. “then I was a police officer for Crowley Police Department for three years and returned to be a Deputy Sheriff at Johnson County for two more years.”

And finally, he came to the Mansfield Police Department where he’s happily served for 19 years.

Officer Jones Is Loved By All

Mansfield Parks and Recreation posted this after Officer Jones win, “We try not to play favorites but the votes speak for themselves! Congratulations to our favorite park patrol officer for this well-deserved honor!”

Readers said, “We always love seeing Officer Jones on the trails!”

“Congratulations Officer Jones!! It’s always great to see his smiling face on the trails!”

“Very well deserved!!!! One of the best guys I had the pleasure to meet. Congrats Jones!!!!”

Scot Bowman shared on Facebook, “Well deserved! We see Officer Jones often around town. During Saturday morning bike rides protecting our parks, or at city hall during meetings, he’s always around with a big smile. He knows my kids and is always striking up a conversation. Thanks Officer Jones for being such a positive part of our city!”

Mansfield Is A Growing City

Mansfield has grown dramatically in the past decade: since the 2010 census, the population was 56,368, up from 28,031 in 2000. The estimated population last year in 2020 was 73,550.

Adjacent to Arlington, it’s considered a “sprawling suburban city” and is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex area, mostly located mostly in Tarrant county, with small parts in Ellis and Johnson counties.

While in Mansfield, Officer Jones was a sniper on SWAT for 16 years, bicycle patrol for 15 years, and is currently still doing bicycle patrol.

He’s worked Mansfield’s Park system for the past five years on bicycle patrol. Surprisingly, “The City of Mansfield has 27 city parks!” he says.

He became a police officer due to a family role model. “My Uncle was a Fort Worth Police Officer and I always wanted to be like him. He retired from FWPD after 30 years.”

Officer Jones has been happily married for 25 years and the couple has one son who is following in his father’s footsteps – he currently attends Tarleton State University.

Love For His Job & City of Mansfield

Officer Jones says, “I am fortunate to work for the great City of Mansfield. The other two departments were also great departments, but nothing compares to working for Mansfield. Mansfield takes care of their employees and citizens.”

He clearly loves his current position, riding on a bike. “I get to meet and visit many citizens of Mansfield everyday due to working in the parks. I ride a police bicycle, a Zero Police Motorcycle (total electric), and a police patrol pickup truck to keep our parks safe.”

The toughest time of his life was when his uncle – a retired Fort Worth Officer – passed away. “He was the best and is missed daily. I could call him daily and get the best advice. He passed away about seven years ago from cancer.”

For more information on the City of Mansfield and its police department, see:

Watch on YouTube.com