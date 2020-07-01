DeSoto City Council Goes Back To The Future

City Encourages Public Involvement In Government Without COVID-19 Risks

Council, Boards & Commission Meetings Going Virtual In July

The City of DeSoto is returning to virtual meetings for its City Council and Boards & Commissions meetings during the month of July and is prepared to extend this format further into the summer months if conditions warrant. Given the surge in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County and the rest of Texas, along with a dramatic increase in hospitalizations, the City of DeSoto has taken this precaution while reminding our residents that they will still be able to participate in their City government without having to take risks to do so.

“We want our residents to know that the business of government continues to move forward here during this pandemic and that they will be able to comfortably follow meetings online without having to choose between civic participation and their personal safety,” said DeSoto City Manager Brandon Wright. “DeSoto City Council meetings and work sessions are broadcast live and available the next day, so there is no reason that residents will have to miss any of the important discussions that take place.”

DeSoto City Council meetings and formal work sessions are broadcast live in their entirety on the City of DeSoto’s website and on the Government Access Channel 16 on Time Warner and Channel 99 on AT&T Uverse. A taped broadcast is aired each day on Channel 16 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m. following the live broadcast. These taped broadcasts are also available to view on the City’s website at your convenience.

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, the City of DeSoto debuted its new Facebook Live feature providing DeSoto’s Facebook users with access to the same streaming broadcast but adding the capability for commentary and interactive communications.

