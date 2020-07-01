COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County Drop Below 600

Texas Reports 8,076 COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Dallas- After a record number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County yesterday, today the number of new cases in Dallas County drops to 544. While the numbers in Dallas County may be lower for today, the state of Texas reported a record number of cases with 8,076.

Additionally, Texas reported 57 new coronavirus-related deaths, second highest daily increase for the state.

The total COVID-19 case count in Dallas County to 21,882, including 380 deaths.

The additional 7 deaths being reported today include:

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions .

. A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions .

. A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Dallas County officials warn numbers of acute hospitalizations numbers appear to be substantially lower, with 532 patients in acute care as of 6/30. DSHS says this is due to an issue related to reporting. They say the numbers “will likely increase once the number of reporting facilities returns to normal.”

Jenkins Urges Dallas Residents To Avoid 4th of July Parties

“Today’s seven deaths include a woman in her 20’s and a man in his 50’s with no underlying health conditions, a somber reminder of the dangerous nature of COVID-19 on everyone. Many people are making plans for the 4th of July weekend. We cannot afford another deviation from making good decisions like we saw during Easter/Passover and Memorial Day given the surge in cases we are now seeing.

It was nearly two months from the time I declared a state of emergency and instituted ‘Safer at Home,’ until the daily case numbers began to go down. It was over five weeks from the time the Governor stopped ‘Safer at Home,’ removed requirements, and began opening many more businesses before we began to see a large surge in cases. The only time we’ve seen huge change happen in less than a month has been the increase in the number of cases we saw two weeks after Easter/Passover and two weeks after Memorial Day. That must not happen for this weekend. If it does, our hospitals are at risk of being overrun later, many more people will get sick and die, and our economy will be set back for months.

Limit Indoor Gatherings To Less Than 10 People

Please celebrate the 4th of July with your families and only be around people that you are in close contact with daily. When you are around people other than your family, please wear a mask and keep six foot distance at all times. It’s going to be up to all of us to have a safer 4th of July weekend than we achieved together as a community for Easter/Passover and Memorial Day. Lives depend on it.

I need you, your family needs you, and your community needs you to make strong choices. If you lead a family, please ensure that everyone in your family practices a safe 4th of July by being around only those people you are in close contact with daily and wearing a mask and maintaining six foot distancing.

Our Public Health Authority emphasizes that indoor gatherings should be limited to no more than 10 persons, and it is strongly encouraged that these groups be limited to close household members. At all times, please ensure everyone wears a mask and keeps six foot distancing. It’s up to all of us #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeStaySafe and #WearAMask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

