Delicious Options For Mother’s Day Brunch/Lunch

Take Mom Out To Brunch/Lunch This Mother’s Day

Hey you, yes you sitting there daydreaming. Here’s your friendly reminder Mother’s Day is right around the corner, May, 9, 2021 and you need to make plans NOW! Your Mom doesn’t want to worry about what’s for lunch or dinner and she definitely does not want to do the dishes. And with the year Moms have had, well take out to brunch, lunch and dinner. Here are some delicious options to enjoy at a local restaurant or in the comfort of your home.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is celebrating Mother’s Day with delicious off-the menu specials, specially curated to honor the mother figures who keep our lives on track.

Opening early at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 9, guests can try Perry’s Fennel-Crusted Salmon on braised fennel and leeks with navel orange butter served under a dome of roasted fennel and seed smoke. The premier, award-winning steakhouse is also offering off-the menu brunch cocktails from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with options such as Mimosas, Brandy Milk Punch and Bloody Mary’s.

Additionally, Perry’s three-course Sunday Supper will be available for dinner from 4:00 p.m. to close. For $39, guests get their choice of soup or salad, Perry’s Famous Seven-Finger-High Pork Chop and their choice of the Dessert Trio.

To make a reservation, guests can call their closest location or visit perryssteakhouse.com.

Families can treat their mom to an exceptional celebration without the hassle of cooking by ordering Vestals’ Mother’s Day Re-Heat Ready Menu. The menu feeds four to six for $225 and includes Lemon-Herb Grilled Shrimp Skewers with green goddess dipping sauce, Pine Nut Crusted Goat Cheese and Strawberry Salad with balsamic vinaigrette, Artichoke and Spinach Stuffed Chicken with beurre blanc sauce, Orzo with roasted tomatoes, basil and parmesan, Crisp Fingerling Potatoes, Haricots Verts and Asparagus, Pimento Cheese with crostini and lavash, and House-Baked Sweet Rolls. Then, top off the night with a dozen Lemon Squares, a dozen Itty Bitty Ginger Molasses Cookies and Strawberry Basil Soda. For a special treat, add a bottle of Frei Brothers Chardonnay for $30, a beautiful white cake from Butterfly Cakery for $65 or a Billie Ball & Co. floral arrangement for $65.

To place an order, visit Order.VestalsCatering.com or email [email protected]. In order to receive a Re-Heat Ready Meal for Mother’s Day, all orders must be placed by noon on Wednesday, May 5. Meals will be ready for pickup on Friday, May 7 between 3-6 p.m. from Vestals at Parkway Café and Terrace at 14555 Dallas Pkwy or Leila Bakery at 6041 Oram St.

Enjoy brunch and live music with mom at The Rustic this Mother’s Day! On May 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can savor The Rustic’s Jam and Toast brunch, and they can buy their mom a bouquet from one of The Rustic’s local floral partners.

On Sunday, May 9, Mexican Sugar will have a Mother’s Day Brunch featuring a “Mimosa Board” with four freshly squeeze juices for $24, and a “Mimosa Tray” for $75. Mexican Sugar will bring the Mimosa Tray to the table with a variety of beautifully presented fruit and refillable specialty juices. On top of that, if a guest orders the “Mimosa Tray,” each additional bottle will be available at $25. *This offer is valid for dine-in only.

Guests can reserve their tables on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant.

Haywire is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring its delicious, locally-sourced brunch offerings. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. For even more festivities, Haywire is also offering a Mother’s Day Brunch Kit, available ready-to-heat, for guests to enjoy at home. For $95, Haywire’s Mother’s Day Brunch Kit feeds up to four people and includes: Chorizo Migas with eggs, corn tortilla strips, diced peppers and onions, chorizo, black bean puree and salsa verde, Coffee Cake, Cast Iron Cheddar & Jalapeño Biscuits and Jalapeño Cheddar & Sausage Kolaches with Queso. For $25, guests can add on a Ruffino Prosecco Mimosa Kit for mom, which includes a bottle of Ruffino Prosecco, orange juice, a card, Tossware flutes and a carrier bag.

Orders for Haywire’s Mother’s Day Brunch Kit must be placed before Wednesday, May 5 at noon. Guests can preorder by calling Haywire at 972.781.9473 or emailing [email protected]. Orders will then be picked up Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 from 1-5 p.m.

The Ranch is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring its farm-to-fork brunch offerings. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. For even more festivities, The Ranch is also offering a Mother’s Day Brunch Kit, available ready-to-heat, for guests to enjoy at home. For $95, The Ranch’s Mother’s Day Brunch Kit feeds up to four people and includes: Chorizo Migas with eggs, corn tortilla strips, diced peppers and onions, chorizo, black bean puree and salsa verde, Coffee Cake, Cast Iron Cheddar & Jalapeño Biscuits and Jalapeño Cheddar & Sausage Kolaches with Queso. For $25, guests can add on a Ruffino Prosecco Mimosa Kit for Mom, which includes a bottle of Ruffino Prosecco, orange juice, a card, Tossware flutes and a carrier bag.

Orders for The Ranch’s Mother Day Brunch Kit must be placed before Wednesday, May 5 at noon. Guests can preorder by calling The Ranch at 972.506.7262 or emailing [email protected]. Orders will then be picked up Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 from 1-5 p.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Son of a Butcher’s limited-time Strawberry Chocolate Shake (which can be made boozy for an additional $2 at the Lower Greenville location only) and Juicy Lucy Slider, made with cheese-stuffed Wagyu, lettuce, pickle, SOB sauce and fried onion strings.

On Sunday, May 9, STIRR is offering a complimentary glass of champagne and carnations for moms alongside a special brunch buffet! The brunch buffet includes a carving station, an omelet station, salad bar and dessert station.

From May 7-9, Vidorra is celebrating moms all weekend long in honor of Mother’s Day! Moms will be given a complimentary tamale on Friday and a complimentary mimosa on Saturday, and they can enjoy Vidorra’s brunch on Sunday.

