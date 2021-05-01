Grapevine Police Investigating 4 Year Old Head Injury At Great Wolf Lodge

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Police Seek Public’s Help With Investigation of Head Injury at Great Wolf

NEWS RELEASE – Grapevine Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information about an injury that occurred at Great Wolf Lodge.

On Saturday, April 10, between 1:30pm and 2:30pm, a 4-year-old girl suffered serious head trauma inside the waterpark. Her father found the child injured at the bottom of the interactive treehouse area.

Investigators would like to see any photos or video that patrons may have taken during this time frame, in order to fully investigate the incident.

Both the child’s family and Great Wolf Lodge are cooperating fully with the investigation, and neither are accused of wrongdoing.

The child has been released from the hospital and is under the care of a doctor to monitor for any long-term effects from the fall.

Anyone with photos or videos from the afternoon of April 10, 2021 inside the Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark area, or anyone who may have witnessed the injury occur, is asked to call detectives during regular business hours at: 817.410.3200 or email [email protected] Information can also be called in after hours to our non-emergency dispatch line at: 817.410.8127.

NOTE: While we are focusing on a one-hour window for information, please note the child was not alone or unsupervised for that duration. We are not giving the exact time, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and collect as much information as possible.

Comments

comments