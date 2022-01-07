DCHHS Opens Four More COVID-19 Testing Sites

Facebook

PCR COVID Testing Sites in Dallas County

DALLAS (January 7, 2022) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) opens four additional COVID-19 testing facilities in Dallas County for anyone who needs a PCR COVID test.

DCHHS is partnering with Dallas College, the City of Irving, the City of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department, and Fair Park to open four additional testing facilities as drive-thru testing sites. In addition to COVID tests, Flu tests will be available at some locations.

“DCHHS is continuing to work to expand access to testing across Dallas County. Four new testing sites will open early next week to help meet the demand from the community, and DCHHS is exploring additional testing sites as well,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “To help keep our community safe during this winter COVID surge, it is vital that people get tested, continue to wear a mask, and get their vaccine and booster.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID should test five days after their exposure, or as soon as symptoms occur.

COVID-19 Testing Locations:

Dallas College North Lake Campus

§ 5001 N McArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038

Start date: Monday January, 10 , 2022 Monday – Thursday 7:30 am – 4:00 pm By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU



Trinity View Park 2221 E State Highway 356, Irving, TX 75060 Start Date: Monday January 10, 2022 Monday – Saturday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com or call 469-536-0807 Test Available: PCR COVID



Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center 5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, TX 75232 Start date: Tuesday January 11, 2021 Monday – Thursday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU



Fair Park – Lot 13 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210 Start date: Wednesday January 12, , 2022 Sunday – Saturday 7:30 am – 4:00 pm Appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU



DCHHS is working to open additional testing sites throughout Dallas County. More information will be available once the sites are ready to operate.

To find a COVID testing site near you visit: https://bit.ly/3pZhXlE