Midlothian Police Investigate Double Murder/Suicide at Lakeside Villas

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS, January 7, 2022 – On January 6, 2022 at 10:46 p.m., the Midlothian Police Department received multiple 911 calls from residents of Lakeside Villas Apartment Community, located in the 2900 block of Lakeside Drive in the City of Midlothian, reporting a disturbance and possible gunshots believed to be coming from an apartment.

Approximately four minutes after receiving the emergency calls, Midlothian Police officers arrived at the apartment complex and located three adult individuals inside an apartment who were unresponsive.

All three individuals were deceased, one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The scene was immediately secured and evidentiary warrants have been drafted in order to complete the processing of the crime scene. While the investigation is ongoing, there is not believed to be a threat to the public.

The shooter has been identified as Edsel Collazo, 43, who recently moved to Midlothian from Red Oak.

The victims of this tragedy have been identified as:

Janet Evelyn Lee, 49, of Midlothian

Andrew Armonta, 23, of Midlothian

Victim assistance staff with the Midlothian Police Department are providing support to family members

At this time we don’t have information about the victims or the shooter or any additional information about a motive.