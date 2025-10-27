Naughty or Nice? Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa Reveals Festive 2025 Holiday Lineup with Blitzen’s Bar and Santa’s Landing

Facebook

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa announces its Holiday programming for 2025. From weekly events to season long celebrations, both the public and resort guests can raise a toast at Blitzen’s Bar, kick-off the merry season with a concert, and create new family traditions during Home on The Range for the Holidays.

The Omni PGA Frisco Holiday lineup includes:

Naughty or Nice Holiday Package

Naughty or Nice? You Decide. This holiday season, indulge your festive spirit your way with our playful Naughty or Nice package. Whether you’re feeling mischievous or merry, we’ve got the perfect perks to match your mood.

Choose Your Holiday Persona:

Naughty Package – For those who like their holidays with a little edge:

Distinctive accommodations with a touch of luxury

Breakfast in Bed for two – because mornings should be indulgent

Boozy holiday welcome amenity to kick off the cheer

$50 gift certificate to Blitzen’s Pop-Up Holiday Bar

Nice Package – For the jolly souls who love wholesome holiday magic:

Distinctive accommodations for the whole family

Character Breakfast for four – meet holiday favorites over pancakes

Family-friendly holiday welcome amenity to delight all ages

$50 gift certificate to Gimme Toys – perfect for little elves and big imaginations

Whether you’re naughty, nice, or a little of both – this holiday, the choice is yours. Book your holiday escape now and unwrap the magic.

Santa’s Landing

“The Preferred Hotel of Santa”

This is the magical place where Santa touches down on his whirlwind journey across the globe. After soaring through starry skies all night, Santa makes his official stop here to rest, recharge, and prepare for the next leg of his route. Decked out with cozy holiday décor, twinkling lights, and a sprinkle of North Pole magic—just like where he would really land his sleigh.

The resort will feature two Santa’s Landing Suites (both Fairway Suites) which include:

$100 resort credit

Holiday Welcome Amenity

Blitzen’s Bar

From November 11 through January 9, Lounge by Topgolf at Omni PGA Frisco & Spa invites guests and locals alike to step into a festive wonderland filled with over-the-top holiday décor and a joyful, spirited atmosphere. While this marks Blitzen’s first year at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, the beloved pop-up bar returns for its second season within the Omni Hotels & Resorts collection. Open to the public, Blitzen’s will serve up innovative cocktails crafted by world-renowned mixologist, author, and Drink Masters judge Julie Reiner, owner of New York City favorites Clover Club, Milady’s, and Leyenda.

The menu features eight seasonal cocktails, a zero-proof mocktail, and rich hot chocolate (with the option to make it boozy), paired with two festive holiday snacks—the perfect recipe for holiday cheer. Signature cocktails include The Blitzen, the Espress-Ho Ho Martini, and the Naughty or Spice, alongside a rotating selection of other seasonal creations. Snack offerings include Reindeer Fuel (smoked maple-chili nut and pretzel crunch) and Santa’s Secret Cookie Stash (assorted holiday cookie tray).

Thanksgiving at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a special brunch experience at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa! Savor a decadent menu featuring seasonal favorites like Sage-Roasted Turkey, Roasted Butternut and Sweet Potato Soup, and an array of mouthwatering desserts. Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival, capture memorable moments with family photo opportunities, and soak in the festive atmosphere with live music.

Location: Ryder Cup Ballroom, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa

Pricing:

Adults: $110

Kids (3-12): $45

Kids 2 and under: Complimentary

Pre-pay is required

Parties of 12 or more please email DALPGA.Special.Events@ omnihotels.com

Home on The Range for the Holidays at PGA Frisco

Enjoy a variety of festive activities and experiences, including Merry Mini Golf, a local Texas Longhorn, a Fields Express Train, letters to Santa, holiday movies on the big screen, and life-size toy soldiers!

Free and open to the public, Home on The Range for the Holidays kicks off Nov. 29 and runs every Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m., through Dec. 20.

Kick-Off to Christmas Concert

Start the Holiday season with the Kick-Off to Christmas Concert on November 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Dance the night away to holiday classics and top hits performed by Limelite Band, part of the Emerald City Band. No tickets required; grab a lawn blanket and find a spot in front of the stage.

Photos with Cowboy Santa

Capture the magic of the season and bring the whole family to meet Santa at his very own Ranch House! Guests will receive a complimentary 4×6 photo to treasure the memories all year long. Join us every Friday and Saturday from November 28 through December 20—Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m. *while supplies last.

Holiday Drone Show

Kick-Off the first Home on The Range for The Holidays Holiday Event on Nov. 29 with a complimentary Drone Show. This 12-minute show will feature over 20 elements, starting directly after the 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony.

Character Breakfast at the Apron

Enjoy an unforgettable breakfast featuring various, festive holiday characters at the Apron. Bring the whole family for this magical experience every Saturday and Sunday starting on Nov. 29, ending on Dec. 21 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Open to the public and hotel guests; reservations required.

Kid’s Christmas Cookie Decorating

Resort guest exclusive: November 29, December 6, 13 & 20 | 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Holiday Build-A-Bear

Resort guest exclusive: November 30, December 7, 14 & 21 | 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHEN:

Blitzen’s Bar: Nov. 11, 2025 to Jan. 9, 2026

Kick-Off the Christmas Concert: Nov. 28 | 6 to 8 p.m.

Photos with Cowboy Santa: Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, & 19 | 6 to 8 p.m. & Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, & 20 | 5 to 8 p.m.

Holiday Drone Show: Nov. 29 | 6 p.m.

Character Breakfast at The Apron: Nov. 29 & 30, Dec. 6 & 7, 13 & 14, 20 & 21 | 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Home on The Range for the Holidays at PGA Frisco: Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20 | 5 to 8 p.m.

Kid’s Christmas Cookie Decorating: Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13 & 20 | 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Holiday Build-A-Bear: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21 | 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa | 4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, Texas 75033

Character Breakfast at The Apron: The Apron

Holiday Build-A-Bear

Kid’s Christmas Cookie Decorating

PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco, Texas 75033