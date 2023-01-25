Dallas’s Annual Whiskey Riot Returns With 200+ Whiskies

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

On March 4, 2023, attendees of Dallas’s Whiskey Riot will be able to try more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

General admission tickets are $90 and include admission for:

Samples of 200+ types of whiskey

An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home

Whiskey cocktails from great brands

Access to seminars

Get tickets: Here!

VIP tickets are $160 and include admission to:

VIP early entry (3 – 4 PM)

Exclusive uncrowded VIP hour ahead of general Whiskey Riot start time: 1 hour early entry for exclusive access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar

Samples of 200+ types of whiskey

An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home

Whiskey cocktails from great brands

Access to seminars

Dinner provided by WHISKEY CAKE

Get tickets: Here!

THE DETAILS: