Dallas’s Annual Whiskey Riot Returns With 200+ Whiskies

On March 4, 2023, attendees of Dallas’s Whiskey Riot will be able to try more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.
WHAT’S INCLUDED?
General admission tickets are $90 and include admission for:
- Samples of 200+ types of whiskey
- An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home
- Whiskey cocktails from great brands
- Access to seminars
- Get tickets: Here!
VIP tickets are $160 and include admission to:
- VIP early entry (3 – 4 PM)
- Exclusive uncrowded VIP hour ahead of general Whiskey Riot start time: 1 hour early entry for exclusive access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar
- Samples of 200+ types of whiskey
- An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home
- Whiskey cocktails from great brands
- Access to seminars
- Dinner provided by WHISKEY CAKE
- Get tickets: Here!
THE DETAILS:
- Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Time: General admission 4-7 pm // VIP 3 – 7 pm
- Location: Fashion Industry Gallery
- Cost: General admission $90 per session // VIP $160 per session
- Must be 21 and over to attend. No exceptions.
- Get tickets: Here!