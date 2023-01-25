2023 Nissan Versa SR: A Review

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

It’s always difficult to evaluate a pre-production model like I did recently when test driving the 2023 Versa SR. But it’s always a pleasure to drive a Nissan Versa. The Versa is the best-selling vehicle in its subcompact class, for a number of reasons. Last year’s model won a great many awards, including 2022 Best Subcompact Car for the Money by U.S. News & World Report.

The test model was the top SR trim, with the S trim starting at a very affordable $15,730 for manual transmission and $17,400 for automatic CVT. The next level SV is priced at $19,020, with the MSRP for the SR starting at $19,720.

My test Versa was attired in an attractive Scarlet Ember Tintocoat with a sport interior. It operated on a 1.6 liter DOHC 16-valve 4 cylinder engine with Xtronic continuously variable transmission. The SR trim features 17” alloy wheels with all season tires.

Nissan Versa Is a Bargain

The Versa is not only a bargain to buy, it gets great fuel economy that is also easy on your budget. Fuel economy for the SR is 32 mpg in town and 40 mpg on the highway, for a combined average of 35 mpg. These factors help make it a great car for college students or anyone commuting to school and/or work. The Versa is loaded with standard safety technology that adds peace of mind for the driver and the smart parents who bought them such a safety-conscious vehicle.

Remote engine start, Intelligent Cruise Control, wireless phone charging, and rear automatic braking were standard features on the SR. Nissan Safety Shield® 360 includes lane departure warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and high beam assist. A headlight delay with welcome function provides another special touch.

Versa seats five with plenty of leg and head room, plus 15 cubic feet of storage space, a wide trunk opening, and a 60/40 split folding rear seat. The SR trim features sporty design elements inside and out, including a new front fascia, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 8 inch touchscreen, and heated front seats. SR logos adorn the front grill and trunk of the top level Versa.