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Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) Celebrates America250

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Jo Ann Holt
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DSO celebrates America250
DSO Princiupal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, photo courtesy DSO

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with a weekend of concerts April 10-12 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The special concerts invite DSO audiences to experience a jubilant musical celebration with America250. The concerts mark our country’s 250th anniversary by uniting patriotic spirit, unforgettable music, and stirring performances that honor our nation’s heritage.

DSO Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik

Under the baton of Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, the program features performances by the acclaimed United States Naval Academy Glee Club and the powerful United States Naval Academy Pipes & Drum Corps. Dr. Aaron Smith ius Director of Musical Activities, USNA Music Department.

Not only do the midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy train to become leaders of character to serve our nation and protect our waters as officers in the US Navy and US Marine Corps, but they also perform at the highest level in one of the nation’s premier choral ensembles. Because they’re always a hit with Dallas audiences, they will join the DSO for a third time to sing your favorite patriotic music in celebration of our country’s 250th anniversary.

DSO Celebrates America250

As if that weren’t enough to make you stand up and salute the flag, the United States Naval Academy Pipes & Drum Corps will round out this all-American extravaganza. These ensembles bring to life beloved patriotic favorites with energy, precision, and heart, a combination that turns this concert into an uplifting tribute. From rousing anthems to stirring renditions of the music that defines the American experience, America 250 invites audiences of all ages to stand, sing, and celebrate together.

The DSO Pops Series is presented by Capitol Bank. Tickets for America250 start at $46. To purchase tickets and for additional performance details, please visit dallassymphony.org. Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center is located at 2301 Flora Street in the Downtown Dallas Arts District.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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