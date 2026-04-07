Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) Celebrates America250

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The Dallas Symphony Orchestra celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with a weekend of concerts April 10-12 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The special concerts invite DSO audiences to experience a jubilant musical celebration with America250. The concerts mark our country’s 250th anniversary by uniting patriotic spirit, unforgettable music, and stirring performances that honor our nation’s heritage.

DSO Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik

Under the baton of Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, the program features performances by the acclaimed United States Naval Academy Glee Club and the powerful United States Naval Academy Pipes & Drum Corps. Dr. Aaron Smith ius Director of Musical Activities, USNA Music Department.

Not only do the midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy train to become leaders of character to serve our nation and protect our waters as officers in the US Navy and US Marine Corps, but they also perform at the highest level in one of the nation’s premier choral ensembles. Because they’re always a hit with Dallas audiences, they will join the DSO for a third time to sing your favorite patriotic music in celebration of our country’s 250th anniversary.

DSO Celebrates America250

As if that weren’t enough to make you stand up and salute the flag, the United States Naval Academy Pipes & Drum Corps will round out this all-American extravaganza. These ensembles bring to life beloved patriotic favorites with energy, precision, and heart, a combination that turns this concert into an uplifting tribute. From rousing anthems to stirring renditions of the music that defines the American experience, America 250 invites audiences of all ages to stand, sing, and celebrate together.

The DSO Pops Series is presented by Capitol Bank. Tickets for America250 start at $46. To purchase tickets and for additional performance details, please visit dallassymphony.org. Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center is located at 2301 Flora Street in the Downtown Dallas Arts District.