The Samurai Collection, Dallas, Samurai to the Imperial Court at DMA

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The Samurai Collection, Dallas, Samurai to the Imperial Court is the fascinating new exhibition at Dallas Museum of Art, on display now through Sept. 6. The exhibition is compiled through more than 90 works of art drawn from the DMA’s significant holdings and other leading collections, including The Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum. The Samurai Collection, Dallas, Samurai to the Imperial Court celebrates the technical mastery, innovative spirit, and aesthetic brilliance of Japanese metal artists.

From samurai arms and armor to imperial court commissions, from luminous enameled vessels to sculptures of fantastical animals and figures, this exhibition showcases a dazzling array of objects shaped by centuries of imagination and craftsmanship.

The Samurai Collection, Dallas exhibition

The exhibition is located in the Chilton II Gallery, and tickets are now on sale to the public for $20 each. DMA Members get free and early access to exhibition tickets. Learn how members get more and sign up for your membership at dma.org/support/become-a-member.

Samurai to the Imperial Court: Japanese Metalwork is organized by the Dallas Museum of Art. The Dallas Museum of Art is supported, in part, by generous DMA Members and donors, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and the citizens of Dallas through the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

X Marks the Spot opening at DMA

Next up for the DMA, “X Marks the Spot” opens May 24, celebrating legendary screen-printing workshop Brand X Editions and its four decades of collaboration with leading contemporary artists. Works created by KAWS, Rashid Johnson, Deborah Kass, Alex Katz, Glenn Ligon, Adam Pendleton and more will be featured in the exhibit.

“Many people are familiar with screenprinting, but few truly understand the creative feats that underlie these works of art. There’s no better way to introduce audiences to this medium and its many possibilities than through the work of Brand X Editions, a printer and publisher that has had an outsized impact on the practice of contemporary screenprinting. The works on view in this exhibition illustrate Brand X’s special alchemy of artistic collaboration and technical mastery,” said exhibition co-curator Dr. Emily Friedman, The Allen and Kelli Questrom Assistant Curator of Prints and Drawings for the Dallas Museum of Art.

New York-based Brand X has pioneered a wide range of technical and aesthetic innovations, and the exhibit includes several new prints produced in the past year while shedding light on its creative process and innovations. Following its presentation at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, X Marks the Spot opens at the DMA on May 24, and is on view through November 8.

For more information about exhibitions, special activities, and other events at Dallas Museum of Art, please visit dma.org.