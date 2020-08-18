Jimmy Wallace, organizer of the Dallas International Guitar Festival (DIGF) has announced a postponement of the 43rd annual event to April 30, 2021. The Dallas International Guitar Festival is the oldest and largest guitar show in the world.

“After much consideration and ongoing communication with state and local officials, it is with a heavy heart that we must announce the postponement of the 2020 Dallas International Guitar Festival until April 30th, May 1st and 2nd, 2021,” Wallace said. “This decision is the result of our cooperation with government mandates and our sincere concern for the health and well-being of our attendees, exhibitors, performers, and staff. All purchased tickets for the 2020 festival will be valid for any future Dallas International Guitar Festival. We sincerely appreciate your support, patience and understanding, and cannot wait to see you next year.”

The DIGF blends musicians, fans, collectors and celebrities together into one huge musical extravaganza. Visitors can buy, sell, trade, or just browse among the thousands upon thousands of new and vintage guitars. The show also features basses, amps, banjos, mandolins, straps and strings, effects pedals, music memorabilia and more.

DIGF FEATURES LIVE MUSIC

DIGF visitors enjoy live music on the festival’s multiple stages. Performances by more than 60 artists take place on four concert stages at Dallas Market Hall. A highlight of DIGF each year is the Texas 10 under 20 stage. Bands featuring musicians 20 years old or younger perform there throughout the festival. The 10 under 20 contest is held Sunday Morning, and the winner receives valuable prizes that help further their musical career.

The festival also features more than 600 booths and exhibits. Festival visitors can rub elbows with guitar legends and up-and-coming artists, and get valuable tips from renowned musicians at instructional clinics throughout the show. More than 20,000 people attend Dallas International Guitar Festival each year, and more than $3 million of instruments and memorabilia find new owners.

Jimmy Wallace and longtime partner, the late Mark Pollock, were original participants in Charlie Wirz’s Greater Southwest Guitar Show. Their festival has now grown from a small gathering of guitar enthusiasts swapping instruments to become the oldest and largest such event in the world.

After selling Studio Southwest in 2001, Wallace is still lead guitarist for the Stratoblasters. The popular group performs frequent gigs around North Texas, with their mix of classic rock, vintage R&B, and Soul music. He also owns and operates Jimmy Wallace Guitars & Pickups on Main Street in downtown Garland.

For updated information on the 43rd Dallas International Guitar Festival, now scheduled for April 30, May 1-2, 2021 at Dallas Market Hall, please visit guitarshow.com.

