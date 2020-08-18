DeSoto ISD Public Meeting On TEA Findings On August 20

DESOTO– Following the publication of the Texas Education Agency’s final report, the DeSoto Independent School District has been required to host a public hearing.

In response to this requirement, a Special Called Meeting and Public Hearing on SAI conducted by the Texas Education Agency of the Board of Trustees of DeSoto Independent School District will be held on August 20, 2020, beginning at 6 PM.

The Board will conduct a public hearing as required by the Texas Education Agency at 7 PM.

Due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, this meeting will be conducted by videoconference or telephone call. At least a quorum of the board will be participating by videoconference or telephone call in accordance with the provisions of Sections 551.125 or 551.127 of the Texas Government Code that has not been suspended by order of the governor.

In order to speak at the Aug. 20 public hearing, those interested must either display a photo of themselves or activate their web camera during the virtual public hearing and must pre-register.

Those who pre-register to speak at the live and virtual public hearing will receive a zoom link and access code one hour prior to the public hearing.

Those who wish to address the Board of Trustees during this Public Hearing Board Meeting must complete this form at least two hours before the start of the Board Meeting which occurs on August 20, 2020.

This is not the forum for general complaints. We have procedures for hearing complaints and those must be exhausted before a matter is brought to the Board. The Board listens and appreciates your views, however trustees will not be able to respond to inquiries during the meeting.

By completing this form, you are signing up to speak during the Public Hearing. At least one hour before the meeting, you will receive a link to join the Zoom meeting. Upon joining the meeting, you will be admitted into a waiting room and will be admitted to the actual meeting once it’s time for you to speak.

In the event the pre-registration deadline is missed, those interested in offering comments at the public hearing will need to submit the intended comment in writing via the pre-registration link to be read during the public hearing.

Those who wish to view the live public hearing but who do not wish to speak can view and access the meeting via DeSoto ISD website: http://desotoisdtx.swagit.com/live.

For questions or additional information, please direct an email to [email protected]

