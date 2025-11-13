Ring in 2026 with Fireworks, Drones, and a Vibrant Light Show High Above Dallas

Facebook

Dallas, Texas- November 12, 2025— For many DFW residents, NYE at Reunion Tower is an annual tradition. Residents plan to stay with friends or family at a local hotel so they can enjoy the show without having to travel. As Reunion Tower marks its 10th annual New Year’s Eve celebration, this year’s theme, “The Most Colorful Year Yet”, promises to deliver a stunning, one-of-a-kind experience to welcome 2026 in true Texas style at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

This celebration is a gift to the city from Hunt Realty Investments and introduces a new spectrum of vibrant colors, with each musical selection tied to a color in its title or artist name. This year’s show features an expanded display with over 5,000 pyrotechnic effects launched from Reunion Tower, a stunning 259-LED light show, and 500 drones taking to the sky, some even carrying pyrotechnics. DFW-based Sky Elements, finalists on America’s Got Talent and holders of multiple Guinness World Records, return to bring their innovative drone performances to the Dallas skyline, flying independently to form intricate, high-flying imagery. Complementing the drones, Pyrotecnico delivers signature kinetic pyrotechnics, including comets, mines, waterfalls, bombettes, crossettes, and zipper sequences that ripple around Reunion Tower in dramatic “chases” and waves, providing a spectacle unlike anything Dallas has seen before.

“We are excited to celebrate a decade of Lone Star NYE at Reunion Tower with a show that truly captures the energy and spirit of Dallas,” said Dusti Groskreutz, President of Reunion Tower. “This year, every element, from the colors to the music, the drones to the fireworks, has been designed to surprise and delight viewers. Our goal is to create an experience that will stay with everyone long after the last firework fades, in a way to honor the past ten years and set the tone for an even brighter 2026.”

To ensure everyone can experience the spectacle, Reunion Tower’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube channels will live stream the entire event, allowing viewers from around the world to join the celebration.

Crown Block at Reunion Tower, the Michelin-Recommended restaurant, will host two exclusive New Year’s Eve dinner seatings featuring premier steak, seafood, and sushi. Guests can choose from the Sunset Seating at 5:30 p.m. with a limited à la carte menu, or the NYE Celebration Seating at 8:00 p.m., which includes a festive multi-course dinner, specialty cocktails, and a breathtaking panoramic view from within the Tower as fireworks light up all around them, an unforgettable experience unlike any other. Additionally, the Crown Room NYE Ball 2026 invites guests to ring in the New Year on the private event floor with an all-inclusive celebration featuring gourmet food stations, signature cocktails, a live DJ, dancing, and unmatched views of Reunion Tower’s fireworks and drones. To secure your reservations, visit crownblockdallas.com.

Make it a full evening by booking your stay with Hyatt Regency Dallas for the best seats in town. To secure reservations, visit hyatt.com

While there will be no public viewing on the Reunion Tower lawn, the show can be enjoyed from various vantage points across the city with clear views of Reunion Tower. For more details on viewing options, street closures, and the latest updates, visit reuniontower.com.

ABOUT REUNION TOWER

The iconic Reunion Tower is managed by Reunion Tower Operations Co., LLC, and owned by Hunt Realty Investments. Opened in the fall of 2013, the GeO-Deck at Reunion Tower offers visitors the only indoor/outdoor observation deck in the city with unique views of Dallas and its surrounding communities at 470 feet above the ground. Interactive exhibits allow visitors to discover hidden gems, historical landmarks, museums, and more. For more information, please visit www.reuniontower.com. On Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT CROWN BLOCK AT REUNION TOWER

Poised high above the Dallas skyline, Michelin-Recommended, Crown Block at Reunion Tower offers a uniquely elevated culinary experience that’s complemented by an approachable, stylish environment in celebration of all things grilled, seared and roasted. A fine balance between steak, seafood and plant-based cuisine, it features ingredients from regional farms, ranches and the Gulf of Mexico.

The rare steak program embraces a range of offerings that includes Prime Beef, Texas Wagyu, and Japanese A5 Wagyu and is complemented by a sushi and chilled seafood display, a dessert bar with pastry chefs in action, as well as signature craft cocktails and an extensive wine list.

Not to be missed is the brunch program, with expertly crafted entrees and buffet-style stations with Texas-sized decadence. For more information, please visit www.crownblockdallas.com. On Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT HUNT REALTY INVESTMENTS, INC.

Hunt Realty Investments serves as the centralized real estate investment and development company for the Ray L. Hunt family of companies and has been active in the real estate development, acquisition, ownership and investment business for 50 years. For more information, please visit www.huntrealty.com.