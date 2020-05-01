Dallas County Sees Biggest COVID-19 Increase Yet

COVID-19 Cases At All Time High In Dallas County This Week

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 1, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 187 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,718, including 106 deaths.

The additional 2 deaths being reported today include:

-A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 50’s who was an inmate of a correctional facility in the City of Hutchins, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 106 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today marks our highest day so far in new COVID19 cases. Our highest three days have all been this week. This increase in positive cases has occurred without any significant increase in testing capacity. We have seen younger people dying from COVID19 this week and today’s victims add to that list. All this illustrates why we all must make smart decisions and follow the science to #FlattenTheCurve. Please wear face coverings when visiting businesses, limit unnecessary shopping trips and remember #StayHomeSavesLives until we achieve two consecutive weeks of decline,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

