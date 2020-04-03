Dallas County Reports 90 Additional COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 3, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 90 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 921, including 17 deaths. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The numbers of intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 from this past week have exceeded the peak week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season in Dallas County.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“We are beginning to see some rays of hope that we are benefiting from the Safer at Home order I implemented on March 22nd. The next two weeks are critical to #FlattenTheCurve. Please stay home and save lives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Dallas Hospital Bed Capacity UPDATE 4/2/20

Fifteen hospitals on Thursday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.

Here are the aggregate totals for Thursday, as reported by the 15 hospitals:

Total beds: 4,763

Beds occupied: 2,365

Total ICU beds: 717

ICU beds occupied: 413

Total ventilators: 838

Ventilators in use: 245

Please note that the numbers represent a point-in-time snapshot and fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals also may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.

Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:

Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor Scott & White – Uptown

Children’s Health Dallas

Children’s Health Our Children’s House

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Heart Hospital

Medical City Spine Hospital

Methodist Charlton

Methodist Dallas

North Central Surgical Center Hospital

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Texas Health Resources (Presbyterian & Texas Institute for Surgery)

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

The City is seeking compliance from hospitals that have not yet reported numbers.

