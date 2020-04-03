Lancaster Confirms 13 Total Cases of COVID-19

Lancaster, TX – As of April 3, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services Department (DCHHS) reports 13 total positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the City of Lancaster. DCHHS is reporting a total of 90 additional cases in Dallas County, bringing the total case count to 921 cases in Dallas County, and 17 deaths.

DCHHS also reports that the number of cases requiring hospitalization, 71% have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been reported in over 28% of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Please check on your loved ones who may have an underlying health condition to ensure they are home and staying safe. DCHHS also reports that 34 COVID19 cases are associated with 5 long-term care facilities, which includes Westridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Lancaster.

The City of Lancaster is working to keep its residents safe. With an increase in the number of positive cases, please practice the social distancing rule (keep 6 feet away from others), and stay home as often as possible. Continue to also take everyday precautions to help control the spread of the virus. We know families need to run to the grocery store, pharmacy, doctor visits, or go to work if considered an essential employee, but to slow the spread of COVID-19, all residents must work together by following the guidelines below from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC encourages residents to:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Those who have recently traveled or may have been in contact with the virus COVID-19, are encouraged to contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

For the most updated information, please visit the City’s website at lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19.

