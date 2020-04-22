Dallas County Reports 81 Additional COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 22, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 81 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,683, including 65 deaths. The one additional death being reported today is a man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie and had been critically ill in an area hospital. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 65 total deaths reported to date, a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays

“#SaferAtHome and your sacrifices are working. While we mourn the passing of our 65th Dallas County resident who has died from COVID19, today’s numbers are encouraging as they are 10% lower than yesterday’s, and each day thus far this week, the numbers have been lower than the average daily new cases reported last week. Our challenge will be to continue to make good personal responsibility decisions and limit exposure as more activities resume. Only by each of us doing our part can we continue to #FlattenTheCurve, save lives, and end this crisis,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

City of Dallas Hospital Bed Capacity 4/22/20

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the

City Of Dallas:

Total beds: 5,711

Beds occupied: 3,107 (54%)

Total ICU beds: 827

ICU beds occupied: 494 (60%)

Total ventilators: 942

Ventilators in use: 305 (32%)

Also, Dallas County testing at Ellis Field and American Airlines Center is now open to all grocery, big box store and other essential in person retail regardless of symptoms. Over 65, underlying conditions, healthcare workers and first responders also without symptoms. Others still need 99.6 fever.

Save

Comments

comments