Dallas County Reports 5th Day Record Hospitalizations

2,387 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths In Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 12:00 pm January 8, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 2,387 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 2,106 confirmed cases and 281 probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 188,287 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 23,492 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,756 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

“Today we have 2,387 new COVID cases and 21 deaths, including a woman in her 20’s and two women in their 40’s. These numbers and deaths are a somber reminder that COVID is at all-time highs and can cause serious illness, and potentially fatal illness, for people of all ages. It is particularly important in January and February, before the vaccine has a chance to work on our healthcare heroes and those most vulnerable, that we continue to make smart decisions to avoid crowds and forgo get-togethers whenever possible. It is up to all of us to flatten this curve so that as more and more people get vaccines, we can get back to our pre-COVID activities as soon as possible.

I am pleased that we are opening our vaccine mega center at Fair Park on Monday and will have more opportunities to get to our 1B population. If you have not signed up for a vaccine yet, please do so at www.DallasCounty.org. Presently there is not a system set up by the State to register for vaccines other than the websites that have been created by counties and local health departments.

In the future, there will be ways for people without internet access to sign up as well. But for now, we ask anyone who has a loved one who is over 65 or has an underlying health condition, and is unable to fill out the online registration themselves, to help that person, and for anyone without web access or without a device, please go to a public library, if open in your city. Public libraries have computer access and devices and you can use those to register,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Twenty one additional deaths being reported today:

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

7 Day Average In Dallas County

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 52 was to 1,637, which is a rate of 62.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 27.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 52 (week ending 12/26/20). Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 3,864 healthcare workers and first responders have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

There were 1,206 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Thursday, January 7. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 608 for the same time-period, which represents around 23 percent of all emergency department visits in the county. This is the fifth day in a row with record high numbers.

