Dallas County Reports 408 COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County Continue Hovering Over 400

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am June 21, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 408 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 16,845, including 314 deaths.

The additional death being reported today includes:

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, almost half have been in this age group.

The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 314 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Avoid Crowds-Wear A Mask

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

“Today’s numbers are once again over 400 and are strong evidence as to why we need to all make good personal responsibility decisions. I had the chance to go into a grocery store today and saw every person in the store wearing a mask. These are the sort of strong personal responsibility decisions we need to curb the spread of COVID-19 now that we are seeing a second wave.

Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing, wear a face covering when around people outside of those in your home, use good hand hygiene, and when you don’t have access to soap and water, always have hand sanitizer. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. The best way to do that is to #StayHomeSavesLive and #WearAMask, and everyone have a very happy Father’s Day,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Save

Comments

comments