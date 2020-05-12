Dallas County Reports 236 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County Sees Slight Decline In Positive COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 12, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 236 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 6,359, including 148 deaths.

The additional 3 deaths are being reported today include:

-A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and expired in an area emergency department.

-A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 148 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today’s number of positive cases is the lowest we have seen in over a week but still within the range we’ve experienced for the last nine days. We lost three more residents yesterday,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Yesterday, we unveiled a color coded system prepared by medical experts at area hospitals to help residents make choices about engaging in activities. The document is called Dallas County COVID-19 Health Guidance for the Public. Our current status is RED which means residents should avoid crowds, maintain 6 feet of distance, wear a cloth covering at businesses or on public transportation as well as practice good hygiene. #StayHomeSaveLives is the best way to #FlattenTheCurve.”

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Dallas Hospital Bed Capacity 5/12/2020

Here are the aggregate capacity totals for Monday, as reported by the 25 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,713

Beds occupied: 3,447

Total ICU beds: 827

ICU beds occupied: 533

Total ventilators: 948

Ventilators in use: 340

