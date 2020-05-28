Dallas County Reports ­­202 ­­­­­­Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases

One Additional Death Reported In Dallas County Today

DALLAS — As of 11:0 0am May 28, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 202 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 9,587, including 222 deaths.

The additional death being reported today includes a man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 222 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Hospitalizations in Dallas Remain Flat

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

“Today’s numbers continue a trend of what we’ve been seeing. There’s a slight uptick today in the number of positive cases but that’s only one day and too small of an uptick to start any sort of a trend. We must continue to practice good decision making and the best way to do that is to go to www.DallasCountyCOVID.org and download the color-coded chart prepared by local health experts as to what activities are safe to perform and how best to perform them. Essentially, their advice is to avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing when out, wear your cloth face covering, not only to protect yourself but as an exercise of the quintessential American value of kindness and respect to others who also find themselves out at the same places you are, and use good hygiene. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve. Remember, #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

