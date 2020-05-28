Cedar Hill ISD Announces Graduation At Texas Motorplex In Ennis

Cedar Hill Holds In Person Graduation at Texas Motorplex in Ennis

CEDAR HILL, TX- The Cedar Hill Independent School District is pleased to announce that Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies for Cedar Hill High School and Collegiate High School will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at Texas Motorplex, 7500 U.S. Highway 287 in Ennis.

“After much planning and consideration, the District found a large venue where seniors and their families will be able to celebrate this milestone event, while adhering to social distancing and health guidelines,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said.

Each senior will be allowed to bring five family members to the ceremony. Ticket pickup will be held at Cedar Hill Government Center from 8 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, June 3 and Noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.

Seniors should arrive at 5 p.m., and their families may enter the Motorplex at 5:30 p.m.

CHISD health services staff will take the temperature of every attendee, and no one with a temperature greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit will be allowed into the event.

Graduates and school staff will be required to wear a face covering while entering and exiting the venue, and through the entire ceremony. Graduates should wear their cap and gown.

Guests are encouraged to wear a face covering when entering and exiting the venue and when they are within six feet of someone who is not part of their household. Families from the same household may sit together, but they must be six feet apart from other attendees.

The concession stand will not be open. Attendees and graduates are encouraged to bring a water bottle. Families and scholars may not loiter before or after the ceremony.

CHISD Class of 2020 Graduates will have two opportunities to celebrate graduation. The June 9 event in Ennis, as well as the Hybrid Graduation Ceremony that was filmed on May 26 and 27 at the CHHS Performing Arts Center, courtesy of ClearScope Media.

A link to the Virtual Graduation will be available at chisd.net/graduation at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

“It was important that we create a video to give our seniors and their families a keepsake to commemorate this outstanding achievement,” Hudson said.

Save

Comments

comments