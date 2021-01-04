Dallas County Reports 1,570 COVID Cases, 17 Deaths

Judge Jenkins Says He Expects Hospitalizations To Increase

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 1,570 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,420 confirmed cases and 150 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 179,594 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 21,987 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,678 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

“Today we report 1,570 new cases and 17 deaths, including women in their 20s, 30s, 40s and two men in their 40s as well as 12 other individuals above age 50. January and February will likely be our highest months for hospitalizations and new cases. With the vaccinations in nursing homes and other high-risk populations occurring now and accelerating in the next few days, by March we will begin to see a decline in some of our most vulnerable populations finding themselves in hospital beds.

It is critical for the next 60 days that everyone continue to wear their mask and make good, smart decisions: avoid crowds, forgo get-togethers and wash their hands frequently. Just as it’s always the darkest before the dawn, these first two months will be difficult, but my hope is that by the end of February, things will begin to improve and continue to improve as more and more people are vaccinated. This will only happen though if we all do our part in following the proven facts that doctors tell us can help control the spread of COVID-19,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The seventeen additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had high risk underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Glenn Heights. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. She expired in an area hospital ED and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Sachse. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Sunnyvale. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had high risk underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the city of Sachse. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 51 was to 1,787, which is a rate of 67.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 26.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 51 (week ending 12/19/20). Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 3,864 healthcare workers and first responders have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

