The Summit Grand Prairie Gets Upgrades While Closed

Residents Look Forward To The Summit Grand Prairie Reopening

Someday soon seniors in Grand Prairie will once again be able to reach The Summit.

However, it won’t be as soon as they originally thought.

Original projections of reopening the exercise club that caters to those age 50 and older were for Jan. 1. Now, however, thanks once again the Coronavirus digging in deeper, that date has been moved back.

“City leadership and The Parks, Arts and Recreation Department have now decided that The Summit’s tentative re-opening date be pushed to March 1, 2021 due to the rising number of COVID cases in the county,” Summit General Manager Daniel Cauthen said. “However, in the event that the numbers improve to a more manageable level, an earlier date may be considered.”

The club, which opened in 2010, originally closed its doors on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Dallas County judge’s orders included a mandatory shutdown of all non-essential businesses.

“The Summit has remained closed out of an abundance of caution for our senior population that utilizes the facility,” Cauthen said.

When The Summit closed in March the club had over 5,500 members. When it does reopen – presumably in March, Cauthen said capacity will be limited to 25% of the spaces that are being utilized. He said there is no set timetable as to when capacities will be lifted as the situation remains fluid and City leadership continues to monitor the pandemic on a local, state, and national level.

And while it may officially be listed as a non-essential business, try telling that to the many folks who can’t wait to return when it does reopen.

The Summit Is Getting Some Upgrades

“The Summit is big part of our life. We have been members since the day it opened, and it has actually extended our lives. So being without it has been a hindrance,” Wil Sanchez said. “We are ecstatic to have it re-open in March because it is a daily part of our lives with both physical activity and social interactions.”

Ginny Martin added, “I signed up the day it opened and I swim five times a week. I need activity, and I will be thrilled to be able to use the pool and walking track again. The Summit was a life saver for me after my husband passed, and I am very thankful that Grand Prairie built The Summit”

Save

Amelia Reyes never missed an opportunity to go to The Summit, she said.

“I would be at The Summit every weekday and on weekends, and at the special events. It will be a blessing to have The Summit re-open,” Reyes said. “I miss all of my friends and can’t wait to see them again.”

Cauthen said when The Summit does reopen, folks will notice many upgrades, including:

New Summit logo on the building that can be seen from 161.

Parking lot added on southwest side of The Summit.

Addition of 11 handicap parking spaces closer to the facility

Freshly waxed floors.

Fresh paint on natatorium entrances and beams.

Handrails in the vortex pool for easier entry and exit.

Men’s and women’s sauna benches renovated and dry deck flooring installed.

New intercom system.

New Wings Theater A/V equipment.

Locker room, fitness floor, and athletic lobby locker doors have been renovated.

Software upgrade to POS for memberships and rentals.

New compressors, HVAC units, and control system.

New spa filter.

Pool chemical storage moved to the exterior building.

New irrigation in the plant beds on the east side of the facility.

He added that a second phase could possibly include personal training, massage therapy, social aspects such as billiards, and instructor-led programs that allow for social distancing.

Save

Comments

comments