Dallas County Reports 1,101 Additional COVID-19 Cases

9th Consecutive Day Dallas County Has Reported Over 1,000 Cases of COVID-19

DALLAS — As of 11:00 a.m. July 11, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,101 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and four additional deaths, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 32,626, including 449 deaths.

The additional 4 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions. A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions. A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite.She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions. A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of

Richardson. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.



The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was 30% among symptomatic patients in week 27.

We continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 783

people in acute care for the period ending Friday, July 10.

Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 730 in the 24 hour period ending Thursday, July 9, which represents around 33 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Highest Average of New Cases, Most Deaths In Dallas County

“Today we close out the week with 1,101 new cases and four deaths. The average number of daily cases for this week is 1,121 and 54 total deaths reported for the week making this the deadliest week and highest average of new cases to date.

I know many people want to do things in cooler settings inside buildings, but it’s imperative that we stay away from people outside our home. In our leisure activities, always take a mask when outside your home even if you don’t think you’ll be within six feet of another person. If you find yourself in close contact with others, you can then put on your mask. Wear a mask in any building outside your home.

The numbers continue to rise which means there are more and more sick people out there moving around. You protect yourself by staying home and away from others as much as possible. You protect others by wearing your mask at all times when around them.””

