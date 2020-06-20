Dallas County Experiences Roughest COVID-19 Week To Date

Dallas County Crosses 16,000 COVID-19 Cases, 311 Deaths

DALLAS — As of 11:0 0 am June 19, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 394 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 16,042, including 311 deaths.

The additional 4 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 311 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. We have seen an increase to 423 cases in a hospital or acute care setting, a new record high. Additionally, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24-hour period ending Thursday, June 18, increased to 683 visits, representing over 30 percent of all visits according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

60% Increase Of Hospitalizations Over the Past 2 Weeks

“This has been our toughest week by far of COVID-19. We broke 400 for the first time this week and today we are just shy of 400 new cases; however, the more important number to look at is hospitalizations and that number too is very concerning. We’ve seen a 60% increase over the last two weeks in hospitalizations and we currently sit a record high of 454 hospitalized cases today.

Think of hospitalizations as the sickest of the sick, the top of the iceberg that’s above the water. When you see an increase in hospitalizations, you know that there is an exponential number below the water of people who are sick and spreading the disease in our community. That’s why we’ve moved to masking. Masking will now be required at all businesses. They’ll come up with a plan, they’ll post that plan, and you’ll be required to wear a mask in their business. You cannot be fined or jailed for not wearing a mask; however, the business is responsible for ensuring mask wearing in their business.

Masks Are Effective

Why is this? Because new studies have shown the most effective way to curb the spread of the coronavirus is masking. We are in a surge now. We have unfortunately blown the lead that local officials and your sacrifice created when we moved to ‘Safer at Home’ faster than any other place in their disease progression. But now Texas leads the nation in the growth of coronavirus cases.

We must act aggressively to control this surge. The Governor has relented and allowed this reasonable step to be taken and Dallas County today is taking that step. You need not wait five days for businesses to come up with a plan. Please begin wearing your mask now to businesses and when around other people when you cannot maintain six foot distancing. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is #StaySafeStayHome and #WearAMask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

