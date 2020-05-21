Farmers Branch City Secretary’s Office Recognized For Excellence

Farmers Branch City Secretary’s Office among 18 of 595 agencies in Texas recognized

Farmers Branch, Texas- As the City’s caretaker of records, meetings, elections and more, the Farmers Branch City Secretary’s Office has been recognized by the Texas Municipal Clerks Association with their Achievement of Excellence Award.

City Secretary’s Amy Piukana’s office was one of only 18 out of 595 member cities in Texas to be recognized. The office consists of Ms. Piukana, Assistant to the City Secretary Sara Egan and Administrative Assistant Valerie Hawkins.

The program recognizes statutory requirements and demands for the effective management of resources for proper governance. The office must have met and demonstrated nine of 12 standards to be eligible, including records management, professional development, government transparency, elections, awards, public information act, open meetings act, boards & commissions, policies and procedures, innovation and training.

About the City of Farmers Branch: The City of Farmers Branch, with a residential population of 40,209 and a daytime employment population of 67,000, is located on the northwest border of the City of Dallas. The City’s 27 parks and lush greenbelts feature nationally-acclaimed, award-winning soccer fields, football facilities as well as baseball and softball complexes. The city’s location in the center of the Metroplex and only 15 minutes away from both DFW Airport and Love Field, along with its 2,200 hotel rooms, make Farmers Branchan ideal location for residents and for business. For more information, visit farmersbranchtx.gov or discoverfarmersbranch.com.

Save

Comments

comments