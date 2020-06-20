Domestic Disturbance Leads To Ellis County Deputy Arrest

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Puts Deputy On Administrative Leave

Cedar Hill- Yesterday morning the Cedar Hill Police Department arrested Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputy, Charlie Littleton. He’s been charged with Terroristic Threat Family Violence, a Class A Misdemeanor.

According to Texas law, Texas “terroristic threat” law, originally enacted in 1974, really has nothing to do with the term “terrorism”. The law is found in Section 22.07 of the Texas Penal Code. A “terrorist threat” under this law threatens to commit any offense involving violence to any person or property with intent to: Place any person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

The charge is the result of an investigation that began last Friday, June 12, when officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Ragland Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Littleton was booked into the DeSoto Jail where he is currently being held on a $2,500 bond.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office has placed Deputy Littleton on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal review and the Cedar Hill Police Department criminal investigation.

