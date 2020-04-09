Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Increase By 108

Dallas County Deaths Up to 22

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 9, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 108 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,432. The 21st and 22nd deaths from COVID-19 were reported, including a man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility who had been in hospice care, and a man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of DeSoto who had been hospitalized. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (70%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (29%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“COVID-19 is imposing on us in so many painful ways but it will not break the spirit of North Texas! For instance, this year’s Passover is different but no less special. The story of Passover is one of families safe in their homes as the Angel bringing death passes over them. I find comfort in this story and in my gratitude to all who are sacrificing to keep us safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas Hospital Bed Capacity 4/9/20

Twenty-four hospitals on Wednesday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.

Dallas County on Tuesday reported 383 hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of 878 cases in the county had not led to hospitalization. Of those 383 hospitalized cases, 119 were admitted to an Intensive Care Unit, and 72 people required ventilators.

Here are the aggregate totals for Wednesday, as reported by the 24 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,354

Beds occupied: 2,885

Total ICU beds: 783

ICU beds occupied: 486

Total ventilators: 901

Ventilators in use: 294

