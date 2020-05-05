Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Continue Breaking Records

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 5, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 253 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,623, including 121 deaths.

The additional 7 deaths being reported today include:

-A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had expired in an area hospital ED.

-A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and expired in hospice care.

-A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite, and expired in the facility.

-A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and was found deceased at home.

-A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65% have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 121 total deaths reported to date, about 36% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today, we have a new record high number of cases as we have every day this week. We’ve also had seven more deaths. It’s so important that we all continue to follow science and avoid unnecessary groups, maintain six feet distance and wear your face coverings on public transportation and at businesses,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

